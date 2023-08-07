First Lady Tinubu hosts D’Tigress in Aso Rock

…Says they’ve placed Nigeria on global map of excellence

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

The First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu has hosted the D’tigress of Nigeria to a reception at the State House, Abuja.

Senator Tinubu said their performance on the basketball court is a testament to hard work, discipline, and commitment to excellence and this will inspire countless individuals especially women, to pursue their dreams.

The wife of the President in a statement issued by her Special Adviser on Media, Busola Kukoyi, was quoted as saying, “Your victory transcends sports, symbolizing the potential that can be realized when a diverse group of individuals come together with a common goal.

“I am immensely proud of your achievements and the positive image you have projected for our country. Your success reinforces the fact that Nigerian women are capable of reaching the highest level in any endeavour they choose to undertake”.

In his remarks at the reception, the Permanent secretary of the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, Alhaji Ismaila Abubakar thanked the First Lady for hosting the team with an assurance that they would be going to the drawing board to get ready for the 2024 Olympic Games with victory on their mind.

The captain of the team presented the coveted FIBA Women’s Afrobasket trophy to the First Lady, wife of the Vice President and wife of the Senate President.

The officials of the Basketball Federation also presented a medal and jersey to the First lady.

It will be recalled that this is the Fourth consecutive victory of the D’tigress of Nigeria at the Afrobasket tournament.