First Lady flags off women ICT training and empowerment

Oluremi Tinubu

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

The First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu has flagged off the Women ICT Training Empowerment Programme organised by the Renewed Hope Initiative.

A statement by her Special Adviser on Media, Bisola Kukoyi, explained that five day training in collaboration with the National Information Technology Development Agency NITDA, was specifically designed for Women in the FCT.

The First Lady, who was represented by Senior Special Adviser on Policy, Strategy and Logistics Hon Wahab Alawiye-King noted that Digital literacy iwas the way the world was going and the women should make good use of the opportunity of the training to improve their knowledge.

She pointed out that Information Technology could be used as a one stop shop for economic growth and emancipation.

Mrs Tinubu restated her determination and commitment to transform the lives of women in the country.

Speaking earlier, Dr Aristotle Onyemaechi Director Corporate Planning and Strategy, NITDA

said it was the desire of his organisation to build the capacity of youth in digital literacy as to enhance economic transformation of Nigeria.

He noted that Women were pivotal to this and hope the beneficiaries would become ambassadors of RHI and digital literacy in Nigeria.