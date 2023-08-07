First class monarch, Jubril Mohammed, wife kidnap in Nasarawa

By David Odama

First class traditional Rulers in Nasarawa state, the Emir of Gurku in Karu Local government Area of the state, Jubril Mohammed and his wife were last night abducted by gunmen suspected to be kidnappers.

The monarch and his wife were reportedly whisked away at about 10pmon Sunday night at his residence in Gurku, a suburb of the FCT.

When contacted, Nasarawa State Police command confirmed the kidnap of the Emir of Gurku , Jubril Mohammed and his Wife by suspected kidnappers at about 10 pm on Sunday 6th of August 2023

Spokesman of the command, DSP Ramhan Nansel, noted that the suspected kidnappers invaded the palace of the Emir, located about 10 km away from the main town of Gurku in Karu local government area of Nasarawa state.

“Upon receipt of the information, the state commissioner of police, Baba Maiyaki deployed a combined team of police operatives in collaboration with the vigilante group to the scene”.

Nansel further explained that the monarch and his wife were whisked to unknown destination around the surrounding bushes and mountains adding that a combined team of detectives, anti-kidnapping unit and tactical men of the command have been deployed to ensure the prompt rescue of the traditional ruler and his wife.

According to him, efforts are ongoing to rescue the Emir and his wife unhurt and assured the people that the police is determined to rescue them and tackle the menace in the state.