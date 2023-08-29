Firm trains 300 Nigerian youths on STEM, soft skills

By Elizabeth Osayande

BeMINT_Nigeria training and internship programme has stated that providing 300 youth with practical digital, and soft skills, will make them become job-ready professionals, and be able to tackle real-life challenges through innovation and problem-solving skills.

Guests at the event

The initiative, which had participants drawn from low-income families, included; 100 students (50 girls and 50 boys) in high school and 200 school graduates; 100 girls and 100 boys received training in Information technology (I.T), and soft- skills, were trained in Lagos in small batches for six weeks.

In addition, 60 teachers from public schools were trained in imparting advanced and market-relevant digital skills to their students.

The project launched in 2022, was sponsored by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) and implementation partners: Siemens Stiftung, Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board, Empowering Africans through the Education Initiative (EAE), the Delegation of German Industry and Commerce in Nigeria (AHK), and also private companies.

Speaking at the closing ceremony in Lagos, BeMINT_Nigeria implementing partner, the Executive Director, Empowering Africans through Education Initiative, EAE, Chinenye Ezeakor, who firm drove the training center via tailored programmes and other partnerships to introduce hands-on learning, noted that:

“We are incredibly proud of the accomplishments of the beneficiaries. We were able to nurture their talents in their different areas of interest and we are proud to see them excel and tackle

real-life challenges through innovation and problem-solving skills they acquired during the training.”

While, Managing Director and Spokesperson, Siemens Stiftung.

Dr. Nina Smidt noted that: “Knowledge in STEM subjects is crucial to narrow the skills gap required to flourish in the digital and green economy. The project integrated the STEM approach with digital and creative skills like teamwork, writing CVs, and preparing for job interviews, thus creating a workforce ready to take on the labor market.”

AHK who organized an exclusive career fair for the BeMINT beneficiaries in Lagos, and facilitated a one-on-one interaction between the students and Nigerian companies;” “12 companies exhibited at the career fair, and many more participated to recruit fresh talents. They were highly impressed by the professionalism and digital acumen of the youngsters.

“From the onset, we committed to secure internships for the students and at the handover ceremony today, it is a reality”, says Katharina Felgenhauer from AHK.