Firm to Lagos govt: Provide infrastructure to underserved areas

By Henry Ojelu

A real estate firm, Riel Homes and Investment, yesterday, urged the Lagos State Government to increase its intervention in the provision of infrastructure, particularly in underserved new development areas, to enable the real estate sector to build more residential and commercial property for the people.

Chief Executive Officer of the firm, Dr. Kolade Adepoju, stated this in Lagos at the Second Realtors and Partners Conference, where over 300 youths and women were trained on real estate investment.

Adepoju said: “To encourage the real estate sector to build more residential and commercial properties for residents of Lagos, the state government needs to increase its intervention in the provision of infrastructure, particularly in underserved new development areas. Once this is done, more firms will be motivated to move to those areas and start good projects.”

On the motive for hosting the conference, Adepoju said: ‘’Nigerian Real Estate and Best Investment Opportunities For Low and High-Income Earners/ Entrepreneurs is specifically put together for youths, realtors, real estate agents, investors, entrepreneurs, business owners and Chief Executive Officers.