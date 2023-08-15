Firm marks anniversary, appoints Arogundade HR

A creative agency providing solutions for people and businesses who need unique strategies, Ideas Origin Media, has identified innovation and audacity as core values making the firm grow.

Ideas Origin Media’s Chief Executive Officer, Israel Obatunde, made this known while celebrating the milestones of the company.

According to him, the company has made a significant impact in a remarkably short period despite the dynamic landscape of Nigeria’s ever-evolving creative industry.

Obatunde said, “The company has quickly risen through the ranks, making a mark that is hard to ignore. This month of August, they’re celebrating their anniversary as another milestone reflecting the giant strides in their journey.

“Ideas Origin Media entered the scene with a burst of energy, quickly establishing a presence that caught everyone’s attention.

“Since its inception, the creative business has managed to secure both local and international accounts with amazing results in its portfolio. These brands aren’t just clients; they’re proof of Ideas Origin Media’s ability to tackle big challenges.

“The anniversary celebration is more than just an event; it reflects the core values of the company. Innovation and audacity have been at the heart of their journey, and this celebration is set to mirror that spirit. It’s not just about looking back; it’s about celebrating a culture of creativity and the impact they’ve made.”

In a bid to ensure consistency in growth, Ideas Origin Media also announced the addition of Abiola Arogundade, an experienced HR professional to its team.

“Her role is to maximize the company’s human resources potential, a move that highlights the company’s commitment to fostering growth from within.

“As we celebrate this milestone anniversary, we’re reminded that every step of our journey has been fueled by the passion and dedication of our team. Ideas Origin Media isn’t just a company;

“…it’s a collective of creative minds that thrive on innovation. Our clients’ trust in us has been the wind beneath our wings, propelling us to heights we couldn’t have imagined. Looking ahead, we’re committed to not just marking time, but crafting a legacy that continues to inspire creativity,” Israel Obatunde added.

“Ideas Origin Media’s story is about more than numbers; it’s about their approach and the resonance they’ve resiliently created. As they celebrate their anniversary, it’s a chance not only to reflect but to reinforce their commitment to pushing boundaries and leaving a lasting imprint on Nigeria’s creative scene.”