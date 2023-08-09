Firm,  Academy train over 500 youths in hospitality, digital skills

From left: Omolade Adeniyi, Chief Executive Officer, West African Vocational Education (WAVE) Academy; Moses Oyetayo, a beneficiary under the NBC X Wave Youth Empowerment initiative and Juliana Esezobor, People and Culture Director, Nigerian Bottling Company (NBC) Ltd. at the closing ceremony of NBC’s youth empowerment initiative in partnership with WAVE Academy under its on million euros donation to support social impact programes in Nigeria, in Lagos.

By Etop Ekanem

As part of its long-standing commitment to youth empowerment whilst tackling unemployment in the country, Nigerian Bottling Company (NBC) Ltd., in partnership with the West Africa Vocational Education (WAVE) Academy has completed the training of over 500 youths on viable employability and digital skills across Nigeria.

The intensive training programme was designed to equip young individuals and women with high-demand skills, enabling them to thrive in the competitive market landscape and scale their businesses. The initiative is implemented under the NBC one million euros donation provided by its parent company, Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling Company (CCHBC), to support communities through social impact programmes.

Speaking during the closing ceremony of the programme in Lagos, Juliana Esezobor, the People and Culture Director at NBC said: “An abundant youth population offers a considerable edge to any nation, but if left untapped, it can pose significant difficulties. At the Nigerian Bottling Company (NBC), we are dedicated to bridging this gap and creating a nurturing atmosphere for the growth of young talents across the nation.

“Similar to this intervention, we have boosted the employability and entrepreneurial skills of over 39,000 youths in the last 5 years through our flagship Youth Empowered programme. Our firm belief lies in making meaningful contributions to the communities in which we operate, and empowering our youth stands as just one among the numerous approaches we take to achieve that goal.

“I extend my sincere congratulations to all the graduating participants. I would also like to acknowledge and commend our valued partners, WAVE and the Lagos State Government, for their steadfast dedication to driving youth empowerment forward.”

Speaking on the partnership, Chief Executive Officer, WAVE Academy, Omolade Adeniyi stated: “We are proud to witness the transformation of these young minds into capable professionals. Seeing them grow and learn across various industries brings us immense joy. We are also grateful to NBC for their dedication to empowering the youth, helping them become financially independent, and making a big impact on reducing poverty and promoting self-awareness in Nigeria. We believe that partnerships like this is a vital step towards a brighter and more prosperous future for the young generation.”

She also highlighted that the participants had received comprehensive training in high-demand digital skills, including web design, data analytics, CompTIA Network+, multimedia, and digital marketing.

Following the training, over 35% of the beneficiaries were given their place of primary assignments across different industries including the Hospitality, Fashion, ICT, Education and Sales industries respectively while about 30% have commenced their own businesses.