Fire guts section of UCH as CMD allays fears

By Adeola Badru

A fire outbreak was reported at a section of the University College Hospital (UCH) in Ibadan, Oyo State in the early hours of Saturday.

The fire reportedly engulfed a part of the UCH building.

Emergency responders were at the scene to put out the fire as of the time of filling this report.

Responding to the incident, authorities of the University College Hospital, UCH, have said that there is no cause for alarm as the fire incident that affected part of the hospital has been put off.

The Chief Medical Director, CMD of the hospital, Professor Abiodun Otegbayo in an interview with newsmen, explained that immediately the incident started, the authorities alerted three different fire services which they quickly mobilised their resources and rushed to the scene to put off the inferno.

According to him, there was no patient trapped in the inferno which affected part of the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and one of the theatres, contrary to some speculations.

He, however, assured relatives and families of patients that everything is under control and services have since commenced through immediate alternative arrangements.