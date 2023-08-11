Fire guts Craneburg construction site-yard in Ibeju Lekki, no injuries reported

By Efe Onodjae

Fire erupted at the Craneburg Construction Site-yard in Ibeju Lekki, Lagos, around 09:48 hours on Friday.

The fire, which affected series of storage containers, has been contained by the Epe II Fire Crew from the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service.

The containers held materials for road construction, and efforts are ongoing to fully extinguish the fire.

As at the time of filling this report, no report has been made regarding loss of life in connection with the incident.