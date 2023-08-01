Fintech firm expands market presence with shares sale

Fast Pay, a leading fintech company in Nigeria, in a recent expansion commenced the sale of shares to an individual investor, further solidifying its position in the financial technology sector. The company in a press release revealed that Mr. Nzube Ikeji has been added as new shareholder, along with existing shareholders, Mr. Chukwunemelum John and CEO, Mr. Ezekwere Ifeanyi Precious.

Fast Pay launched its innovative POS solution on 1st June 2023, aimed at providing seamless payment options for businesses and individuals. The company’s highly anticipated mobile app is scheduled to launch on 25th August 2023, adding convenience and accessibility to its growing customer base.

Mr. Nzube Ikeji acquired 10% of the company’s shares, while Mr. Chukwunemelum John retained the majority with a 70% stake. Fast Pay’s visionary CEO, Mr. Ezekwere Precious, also holds 10% of the company’s shares.

“We are excited to have Mr. Nzube Ikeji as part of our Fast Pay family,” said CEO Ezekwere Ifeanyi Precious. “His humanitarian values and experience as a venture capitalist align perfectly with our mission to revolutionize the financial industry in Nigeria.”

The strategic sale of shares to Mr. Ikeji is expected to bolster Fast Pay’s market position and increase the company’s capacity in the ever-evolving financial landscape. This new investment is projected to result in an annual revenue of 2 billion Naira for the company.

Fast Pay plans to utilize the proceeds from the share sale to further strengthen its presence in the market, particularly by expanding its point-of-sale (POS) offerings. “With Mr. Ikeji’s support, we will enhance our POS technology, making it more accessible to businesses and individuals across Nigeria,” stated Mr. Precious.

The company also foresees additional benefits of having an individual investor as a shareholder. “Mr. Ikeji’s expertise as a great marketer will undoubtedly contribute to Fast Pay’s marketing strategy, enabling us to reach a broader audience,” Mr. Precious added.

Since Mr. Ikeji’s investment, Fast Pay has witnessed a remarkable 35% increase in investor interest, reflecting the confidence in the company’s growth potential and market performance.

Fast Pay intends to leverage this strategic investment to expand its services, including providing loans to individuals interested in running their POS businesses. This move will undoubtedly reinforce the company’s position as a game-changer in the financial industry and drive further growth.

Regarding future prospects, Fast Pay remains open to considering partnerships or acquisitions to expand its business. The company further revealed that it’s ambition is to continuously innovate and strengthen its offerings, providing cutting-edge solutions to its customers.