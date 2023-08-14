Financial organizations partner YOTSI on youth empowerment

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

As part of efforts to support youth financial liberation, Youths Off The Street Initiative (YOTSI), a non-governmental organization in partnership with its global partners had on the 8th August, 2023 launched “Fund yes”, a multifaceted entrepreneurship financing programme designed to assist youth and women entrepreneurs in Nigeria and Africa.

The founder, YOTSI, Comrade Kennedy Iyere, said, the project is a business financing intervention aimed towards empowering youths and women to become creators of their own jobs for personal and family financial emancipation. It was unveiled by Comrade Kenneth Robinson, who is the National Organizing Secretary of Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) and also the spokesperson of the Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum( SMBLF).

According to Iyere, “The unveiling of the project attracted a large gathering of different interest groups comprising youth organizations, cooperative societies, NGOs, CSOs, FBOs, bankers, religious leaders and business organizations.

Iyere, said he was prompted to create ‘fund Yes’ out of the existing urgency to address the worrisome factors of high youth unemployment and extreme household economic poverty in Nigeria, as well as the social and economic security threats that associate with these factors. “With extreme poverty deepening on a daily basis and the gap of youth unemployment widening on a daily basis, Nigeria is fast drifting towards political collapse, if these factors are not addressed, as a matter of critical social and economic emergency.

“Nigeria is sitting on a Keg of Gunpowder because angry and frustrated youths will sooner than later hijack the country and push Nigeria to a point of political disintegration”, he said.

Iyere said that the project will create and provide a flexible platform for youths and women to access business financing for their entrepreneurial ventures, especially those who have business interest in the sectors of agriculture, technology and entertainment.

According to him, “The project would provide a social and economic vehicle for mass employment generation, wealth creation and poverty eradication among youths and women through multi-sectoral entrepreneurship.

Financial organizations including Union Bank, Fidelity Bank, First Bank and UBA are set to partner. He affirmed that two more banks are ready to join the above list of the partnering banks.

Iyere said that the project will generate its funds through four key sources and these include Grants, Equity Crowdfunding, Business Loans and Impact Investment.

According to him, the entrepreneurship financing programme will take off with 250,000 beneficiaries and then 750,000, which means a total of One Million Beneficiaries for a start. The mass sensitization and mobilization of potential beneficiaries for their registration and recruitment will commence by Monday August 20, 2023. That is the same time the online registration portal shall be made available. Everyone who is registered as a prospective beneficiary will be required to open a personal bank account with one of the above-named banks, which are the “partner banks.

He however advised youths and women to take advantage of the golden opportunity.