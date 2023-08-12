Financial firm, EDC, Foundation to train 10,000 female entrepreneurs

Entrepreneur. Chart with keywords and icons

By Dickson Omobola

Wema Bank, in partnership with Entrepreneurial Development Centre of Pan-Atlantic University, EDC, and Master Cards Foundation, on Friday, disclosed that it would train and support 10,000 female entrepreneurs through its SARA initiative, saying the exercise would enhance their skills, unleash their potential and boost employability.

Unveiling the collaboration at an event themed: ‘Transforming Nigerian Youth Programme,’ held at Wema Bank headquarters in Marina, Lagos, the bank said the partnership would drive inclusivity, foster legitimate job opportunities for vibrant youths and catalyse change in the lives of individuals and enterprises.

Speaking, Divisional Head of Retail and Small and Medium Enterprise, SME, at Wema Bank, Ayodele Olojede, said: “Through this alliance, 10,000 female business owners who are valued customers of Wema Bank will receive complimentary training from seasoned professionals, courtesy of Pan-Atlantic University’s Entrepreneurial Development Centre.

“Among these 10,000 women, 50 individuals will earn the prestigious opportunity to become certified Business Development Support Providers, BDSPs, through SMEDAN. More importantly, in our commitment to nurturing exceptional entrepreneurs, we are pleased to provide grants and seed funding of up to N500,000 each, enabling them to translate their learning into tangible business success.

“As pioneers of this transformative capacity-building initiative, we are eager to witness the remarkable positive changes that will emerge from this programme. Our heartfelt gratitude goes out to everyone participating both virtually and in person. We extend our sincere congratulations in advance to the 10,000 business magnates-in-the-making who will shape the future with their endeavours.”

On her part, Director at EDC, Nneka Okekerau, said the training would focus on female entrepreneurs in the creative, digital and agribusiness sectors, adding that it would transform their mindsets positively and enable them to become successful.