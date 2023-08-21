Finance guru, Oghene-Omoru  at 70

Development Economist, Investment Banker, and astute Public Servant, Olorogun Lucky Oghene-Omoru will clock 70 years on Tuesday, August 22, 2023.



Oghene-Omoru a notable professional and staunch PDP stakeholder in Delta State hails from Orogun in Ughelli North Local Government Area. He was a two-time Commissioner for Commissioner for Commerce, Industry, Cooperatives and Tourism and later Commissioner for Finance and Economic Planning in the defunct Bendel State at 33 years of age.



It is remarkable that at 70 years old, Olorogun Lucky Oghene-Omoru is enjoying good health and looking much younger and vibrant having achieved illustrious academic and professional careers as well good public service record.



Oghene-Omoru studied Banking and Finance at University of Southwest London and obtained AIB Banking of the Institute of Bankers, London, UK in 1987 April Examinations at 25 years of age with overall best result in Finance of International Trade.



At age 27 in 1980, he obtained Master’s Degree in Financial Economics, University of Wales, U.K. He holds the following professional qualifications: AIB, Institute of Bankers, London; Fellow of the Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (FCIB); Life Member of the Nigerian Economic Society; Member of the Institute of Directors, Nigeria and Fellow Institute of Management Consultants, UK (FIMC).



Olorogun Lucky Oghene-Omoru’s skill, knowledge and professional capabilities were remarkably enhanced by attending various relevant courses, seminars and workshops in Nigeria and abroad in Banking, Capital and Money Markers, Finance, Investment, ICT/Computer Operations, Budget / Public Finance Management.

His career spanned both Private and the Public Sectors and covered New Nigeria Bank Plc (1973-74 and 1980 -81) ; ICON Limited (Merchant Bankers -1982 -1992); Olorogun Lucky Oghene-Omoru was on leave of absence from ICON Limited (Merchant Bankers) during all the years that he served Bendel State Government as Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, Cooperatives and Tourism(1986 -1988) and later Commissioner for Finance and Economic Planning and Chairman, Bendel State Economic Development Recovery and Advisory Council (BEDRAC) as well as the Chairman, Bendel State Committee on 1.5% Oil Mineral Derivation Revenue (1988 – 1990); Member, Delta State 13% Oil Mineral Development Committee; Member, Presidential Council for the Social and Economic Development of the Coastal States of the Niger Delta, The Presidency, Abuja under President Obasanjo; Budget Adviser to Delta State Government; Chairman, Federal Government Vision 2020 Thematic Workgroup on Regional Integration and Niger Delta, Consultant to Delta State Government Vision 2020 project, Consultant to National Planning Commission, Abuja; Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, Abuja; The European Union, Abuja; The World Bank and UNDP, Federal Ministry of Finance, etc.



As a politician, Olorogun Lucky Oghene-Omoru contributed significantly to the activities of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at State and Federal Government levels by playing key roles in conflict resolution among Delta state PDP members from 2000-2003 and 2006-2007 with late General Obada as Chairman; Chairman of Kwara State National Assembly Screening Committee of the PDP in 2007; Member of PDP Chairman Speech writing and Convention Reports Sub-committee during the 2007 PDP National Convention at the Eagle Square, Abuja; Goodluck/Sambo Campaign Organization Agent who handled the Presidential Primaries involving Adamawa State at the Eagle Square, Abuja in 2011; Co-ordinated and produced various position papers on Economic, Political and Social Issues in Nigeria for President Jonathan as the Coordinator of two special select groups known as the Strategic Think Tank and the Political Strategy Group (2010); Member of the Goodluck/Sambo and PDP Presidential Campaign Organization and Deputy Director of the Finance and Administration Department.



In November, 2016, The Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) appointed Olorogun Lucky Oghene-Omoru to render Consultancy Services covering critical areas of Banking and Finance Sector to act as: Financial Administrators and Managers, Receiver Managers and Debt Management Consultants, Consultants in Banking and Finance, Training in Banking and Finance, Arbitrators, Mediators and Conciliators in Banking and Finance Matters, Financial investigators, Supervisors and Examiners, Trustees, Financial Advisers and Counselors, Credit Analysts, Administrators/ Managers, Loan/Credit Adjusters and Industry Analysts.



Olorogun Lucky Oghene-Omoru served as the pioneer Director General (DG) of Delta State Investments Development Agency (DIDA) from 2017 – 2023 (6 years) during which period *the Agency working as a Team achieved the following: firmly established the Agency and institutionalized procedures for evaluating investment proposals, produced template for producing investment feasibility studies, produced many publications for marketing and promoting investments, established One Stop Shop and introduced mechanisms for enhancing Ease of Doing Business activities in the State. The marketing efforts and the able leadership of the Chairman of Delta State Investments Development Agency (DIDA), Hon Paul Nmah together with the skill and management style of Olorogun Lucky Oghene-Omoru, the Agency and Staff working as a Team attracted many projects valued in excess of $2.0 billion and projects in excess of $2.5 billion are in the pipeline.



Olorogun Lucky Oghene-Omoru has been honoured with Chieftaincy Titles namely: the Eni of Orogun and Odidi of Okpe Kingdoms as well as the Justice of Peace. He is also an Elder in the Church and married with children.