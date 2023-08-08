FIFPRO to ‘assist’ Super Falcons get outstanding bonuses from NFF

By Enitan Abdultawab

The International Federation of Professional Footballers, FIFPRO has said it will assist the Nigeria’s Super Falcons on its disagreement with the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) over issues of bonuses, camp allowances and expenses.

Recall the Super Falcons had their preparation for this year’s tournament overcast with battles over outstanding bonuses owed the players.

With the team out of the 2023 Women’s World Cup and set to pick off from where they left off with the NFF prior to the start of the tournament, FIFPRO has promised to join them in getting their rights.

The FIFPRO statement reads as follows, “Following the Nigeria women’s national team’s elimination from the FIFA Women’s World Cup, FIFPRO can confirm it is assisting players in a disagreement with the Nigeria Football Federation concerning bonus payments, camp allowances, and expenses, some of which date back to 2021.”

“During the World Cup, the players expressed the desire to remain focused on their performance without making public statements or facing other distractions.

“However, the Super Falcons believe that it is now time for the Nigeria Football Federation to honour their commitments and pay the outstanding amounts.

“The team is extremely frustrated that they have had to pursue the Nigeria Football Federation for these payments before and during the tournament and may have to continue doing so afterwards. It is regrettable that players needed to challenge their own federation at such an important time in their careers.”

“FIFPRO will continue to work with the players to ensure their contractual rights are honoured and the outstanding payments are settled.”

This is a backdrop to FIFA’s promise to ring-fence the renumeration of the player’s funds to prevent interference from the country’s football management.