FIFA WWC: ‘There was no need for that’, Nigerians react to Lauren’s stamp on Alozie

By Enitan Abdultawab

In an intense atmosphere at the Suncorp Stadium when England squared off with Nigeria, spectators were treated with an eyesore of a brutal challenge.

England star, Lauren James had her emotions got the better of her as she stomped on Nigeria defender, Michelle Alozie.

Lauren had been dispossessed of the ball by Alozie wit the ball reeling off helplessly. As it did, Lauren hoped to recover it but got blocked by Alozie’s feet which brought James and Alozie to the ground.

Frustrated, James found her way up but did so by stomping her feet on Alozie’s buttocks.

It was a foul challenge and the Nigerians had not spared her of invectives on Twitter.

One Tweep, @KillHendricks said, ” Nasty person. There was no need for that nonsense.”

@Ugo_ejike tweeted, “What is this? This is a very despicable and contemptuous foul. There should be further punishment for it.”

@shegxy_lee wrote, ” Lauren who? She couldn’t get out of her half today.”

@bacadi_jr tweeted, ” Totally unnecessary. If you were her coach you would be livid.”

However, some Nigerians did not fail to make some humour out of it – as it is the norms.

One Tweep, @billionscott4 said, ” I thought they said she is the female version of mbappe 😂😂”

Another Tweep, @abdulrazzaq_ tweeted, ” Alozie reaction for me 😂…

Like “I talk am say she go collect”

Another comment written by @vcrowneex wrote, “She wan dey compete with people wey dey chop Akpu”😂😂😂

A very hilarious one by _dammykinng read thus, ” Omo this Alozie position, Oh Lord! Remove that thought from my head 😂”

The Super Falcons failed to capitalize on the number deficit as the game eventually crawled into extra-time and furthermore unto penalties.

The Lionesses won 4-2 on penalties and joined Spain, Netherlands, Japan and Sweden in the quarter-finals.