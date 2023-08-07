FIFA WWC: How England survived upset against resolute Nigerian side – penalty shootout analysis

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Super Falcons of Nigeria have crashed out of the 2023 Women’s World Cup after losing 4-2 on penalties to the Lionesses of England.

The regulation time ended goalless as the European champions were forced to extra time by the resolute Falcons side and later sealed the scrappy win on penalties after surviving with 10 players at the end of regulation time in Brisbane.

With the tie forced into penalties after both sides could not find the target in 120 minutes of play, it was left for luck and the better or technical side in spot-kicks to decide the tie.

Sarina Weigman reformed the England side after the red card issued to James with Kelly at the head of a 4-4-1, and they fought to continue as the defensive trio of captain Millie Bright, Jess Carter, and Alex Greenwood were superb to resist the Nigerian side and forced the tie straight into penalties.

The England side were lucky to get the required inspiration and a huge roar of support from their fans at the left goalpost selected for the shootout, where most of their fans were.

The Lionesses rode high in confidence as the Finalissima win over Brazil on April 6 showed the England side as a team with the great process and technical ability to play penalty shootouts, it seemed like a technical advantage over a Nigerian side that has not played a penalty shootout in a competitive fixture since losing 5-4 in the semi-final of the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in July 2022 and was preceded by a 4-3 win over South Africa via penalties in the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations final in December 2018.

Goalkeeper Tochukwu Oluehi was instrumental in the win as Nigeria emerged champions of Africa for a record ninth time. However, that was 5 years ago with Oluehi having now been displaced in goal by fantastic shot-stopper, Chiamaka Nnadozie who recently saved a decisive penalty and the rebound from Cristiane Sinclair in the first game against Canada.

The spirited Falcons showed a contrast of emotion from what we saw throughout the game as the girls looked deflated and dampened in terms of morale.

This was a result of being physically tired after a spirited and unbelievable performance against The European champions as well as being disappointed about not utilizing the numerical advantage to seal the game in normal time despite having many chances.

A few players looked demoralized, tensed, teary, and less confident of their opportunity to win via the shootouts as they appeared unprepared for the ’18-yard’ task and the England girls saw this as a psychological advantage and opportunity to redeem themselves after surviving nearly 40 minutes with a player less.

The Nigerian players tried to motivate one another, particularly 40-year-old captain Onome Ebi who was on the bench. She stood in high spirits to show her leadership acumen and charismatic ability, once again.

Ebi, who recently became the first African to play at six FIFA World Cups showed why she is the most experienced member of the squad as she joined other members of the backroom staff and senior players to uplift the morale of the players on the pitch.

Goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie seemed tensed but she was given instructions and motivational words as she was spurred on to man the sticks and lead the team to glory as she has impressively delivered throughout the tournament and after securing her third clean sheet in four games.

After taking instructions from the manager, substitutes and experienced players, Desire Oparanozie, Asisat Oshoala, and Francesca Ordega, lined up alongside Michelle Alozie, Rasheedat Ajibade, Christy Uchiebe, Oluwatosin Demehin, and goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie as the Falcons waited to seal a historic quarter-final place.

However, the difference in technical and managerial acumen was obvious as 2-time European championship winner, Sarina Wiegman brought out a sheet of paper which is supposedly a list of the penalty takers’ names for the England team.

The Dutch manager consulted one of her staff members and hurriedly gathered the team around to give instructions.

The England team was technically ready for the task and it would have taken a more technically prepared side to defeat them as their skilled penalty-takers were obviously noticeable on the pitch.

Georgia Stanway, England’s penalty taker started and scored his shootout against Brazil, Chloe Kelly was clearly primed to play after sealing the win in the Finalissima as Rachel Daly and Alex Greenwood also appeared to be potential takers.

Barcelona midfielder Keira Walsh, who returned to team training on Sunday after recovering from an injury, returned to the starting XI but she was later replaced by Katie Zelem, a penalty taker for her team, in the final stages of the game.

As the England players lined up to play, Sarina’s decision became obvious and Georgia Stanway, who is England’s penalty taker was placed to start the shootouts, once again while substitute, Bethany England,

Rachel Daly, Alex Greenwood, and Chloe Kelly joined her.

This was a similar line-up that played the first five shoot-outs in the win over Brazil with the exception of the lineup being Bethany England replacing Ella Toone–who missed the second and only spot kick for England in the 4-2 win. Ironically, Toone scored England’s opener in the game before Andressa Alves’ late equalizer for Brazil in the 90th minute forced the match into penalty shootouts which the Lionesses sailed through.

Katie Zelem, and Chelsea defenders Millie Bright, and Jess Carter were also potential penalty-takers in Brisbane.

Before the start of the shootouts, Goalkeeper Mary Earps went with her coach as they privately analyzed a tablet with information on it.

Then the penalty shootout started amidst the tensive atmosphere.

Georgia Stanway stepped up first and smashed her strike to Chiamaka Nnadozie’s right while substitute Desire Oparanozie, who had a few touches after coming on late in the game, failed to maintain the advantage as she placed her effort in a similar manner.

Late substitute, Bethany England placed hers with a cool finish to put England ahead before one of the best players of the game, Michele Alozie smashed her penalty over the bar surprisingly with her weaker left foot, in what was the only blemish to her superb performance in the game.

Rachel Daly placed her effort into the corner to give England the lead before Rasheedat Ajibade sent the current world’s best goalkeeper Mary Eaps the wrong way with her fine strike.

Alex Greenwood’s strike was too hard for Nnadozie to stop as she gave England a two-goal lead before Christy Ucheibe, a formidable force in the game, fired home a cool penalty to give the Falcons a lifeline.

It was too late for a comeback as Chloe Kelly, scorer of the winner in the European championship final and the decisive penalty in the Finalissima, fired a thunderous and well-placed strike into the top corner as England wheeled away in celebration.

With no chance for Nnadozie to save the last spot-kick and star player, Asisat Oshoala denied a chance to place the final spot-kick for Nigeria, England prevailed 4-2 in the shootout thereby preventing a huge upset in Brisbane after defending champions USA, two-time winners Germany, Olympic champions Canada and Brazil were among the big teams knocked out early in the competition.

England forward Chloe Kelly told BBC Sport after the game constant penalty practice contributed to the win after scoring the winning spot-kick in the win over Nigeria.

She said: “We’ve been practicing penalties a lot, and it’s working. For me, I was thinking I was going to score – once I win that mental battle, we’re good.”

The Manchester City forward said the Lionesses dig deep as a team: “We dig deep as a group and believe in our ability. First and foremost, we believe in what we’re getting told to do.

“This team is special, we did in the Euros, in the Finalissima, and we’ve done it again tonight. There’s more to come from this special team.”

Proud performance by Randy Waldrum-led side: “We have given teams a blueprint on how to stop England”

World number four and European champions, England are thirty-six places ahead of Nigeria in the FIFA rankings.

Before the game, he said the victory over European champions England could have “significant implications” for the development of women’s football in Nigeria, but they can exit the tournament with their heads held high.

After the spirited performance against the European champions, coach Randy Waldrum said he is proud of his side for giving teams the blueprint on how to stop England.

He said: “I think we gave some teams in this tournament a blueprint of how to approach [stopping England]. We saw that China gave the back three too much time, then when you add that to James finding the space, it was a recipe for disaster for them.

“We knew we had to take James away and put some pressure on the back three. I thought it was really effective. They got frustrated and played more long balls. I thought they had difficulties breaking us down”

The Super of Falcons leaves with their heads held high after holding Sarina Weigman’s team to a goalless draw in 120 minutes and ensuring they remained unbeaten in regulation time throughout the tournament as their blistering run comes to an abrupt end.

The girls put in another excellent team performance to match the England side after similar outings against Olympic champions Canada, debutants the Republic of Ireland and a stellar win over co-hosts Australia to qualify past the group stage.

The nine-time African champions showed grit, dedication, and resilience by perfectly executing their game plan to frustrate their opponents but the England side scraped past Nigeria via penalties.