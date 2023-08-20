FIFA Women’s World Cup: Full List of Award Winners

The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand came to an end on Sunday after Spain’s 1-0 win over England.

Olga Carmona’s strike in the 29th minute of the game handed La Roja their first-ever Women’s World Cup title.

With the win, the team completed the Women’s World Cup treble, winning the U-17 (2018, 2022), U-20 (2022), and National Team (2023).

Award winners

Best Young Player: Salma Paralluelo (Spain)

Golden Glove: Mary Earps (England)

Golden Ball: Aitana Bonmati (Spain)

Golden Boot: Hinata Miyazawa (Japan)