FHA, 2 others move to bridge housing gap with 7000 houses in Abuja

By John Alechenu & Joseph Erunke, Abuja

With the shortage of houses still posing a serious challenge to residents of the Federal Capital Territory many years after its inception, the Federal Housing Authority has moved to construct additional 7000 units of new homes to reduce housing deficiency in the nation’s capital.

At the groundbreaking ceremony for the new homes in Abuja, the Managing Director of the Federal Housing Authority, Senator Gbenga Ashafa, boasted that the agency remains unwavering in its resolve to provide comfortable and affordable houses for all Nigerians under its mandate.

“This event holds significant importance for our organization as it marks the commencement of a new chapter in our legacy, celebrating five decades of dedicated service. The journey of the authority over these past years has been marked by notable achievements and impactful milestones.

“We take great pride in the consistent efforts that have transformed the Federal Housing Authority into a high-performing agency. In recent times, we successfully inaugurated the Zuba Housing Estate, currently advancing the Bwari Project, and are on the verge of initiating the development of our Smart City/Diaspora Estate in Maitama 2,” Ashafa said.

“Our resolve remains unwavering, steadfastly committed to our core mandate of providing housing solutions for the citizens of Nigeria. The Federal Housing Authority Golden Jubilee Estate will contribute approximately 7,000 district presidential units to our national housing inventory upon completion. The meticulous planning of this estate prioritizes the well-being and security of its future occupants.

“Today, we embark on the construction of the initial 1,200 units, realized through a Public -Private Partnership with the esteemed NUGA Best International and Regis Integrated Services Partnership. Our choice of NUGA Best International was underpinned by their established track record in real estate development, distinguished by their proven capacity and capabilities.

“Within the framework of the Federal Housing Authority, we remain resolute in our commitment to advance the government’s housing delivery, leveraging the potential of the construction industry to stimulate employment opportunities and foster economic diversification.”

The Managing Director, NUGA Best International and Regis Integrated Services Partnership, Mr. Turaki Hassan, pleaded with state governors to contribute to national housing stock by providing land for the construction of houses nationwide to reduce the shortage of accommodation in the country.

Hassan said the new development project known as Federal Housing Authority Golden Jubilee Estate would be situated on a 200 hectare plot in Mbora 2 District of Lugbe of the FCT and and giving the advice at the ground-breaking ceremony of Federal Housing Authority Golden Jubilee Estate,called on the public to avail themselves the opportunity to invest in the 200 hectares of land estate, located in Mbora 2 District, Lugbe area of the nation’s capital city.

Hassan said, “We want to use this opportunity to appeal to the governors to release land to the Federal Housing Authority to construct more houses across the country. There is no agency of government that has been delivering houses like the Federal Housing Authority”.

The Chairman, NUGA Best International and Regis Integrated Services Limited Partnership, Pastor Hillary Chukwuma, said the “development of this estate which promises about 7,000 housing unit in all, implode the housing challenge Nigeria is currently facing.”

He said: “For Nigerians who are having housing challenges based on cost or unavailability, the good news is that this ground -breaking ceremony presents an immediate solution to the challenge. Many thanks to the Federal Government of Nigeria through the Federal Housing Authority for conceiving this laudable project that caters for different class of people, by presenting to the public an option for different types of houses.

“We commend the Federal Housing Authority for opening its doors to the private sector to invest in the provision of houses in Nigeria, which has made this partnership between Federal Housing Authority, NUGA Best International and Regis possible Integrated Services Limited Partnership. It was a rigorous process that passed through all laid down government processes and procedures

The uniqueness of this estate is its location. Sitting in Mbora District of Abuja the everyday worker or businessman will enjoy the quick access to the city centre with the 1.6 km road connecting the estate to the popular Jabi Link Road, via the Federal Medical Centre/Jabi route. The frequent traveler will also enjoy the quick access to the airport, via the 3.2km exit access to the airport road through the Lugbe axis.

“We are happy to work with Federal Housing Authority in the delivery of her mandate and keeping to her slogans “Uniting Nigerians through Housing.”