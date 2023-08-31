FG warns paramilitary officers against rights abuses, pledges reward for excellence

Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The Federal Government has cautioned paramilitary personnel against abusing the rights of Nigerians, saying the uniforms they wear and weapons they wield are to defend the defenceless.

Minister of Interior, Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo gave the charge Thursday in Abuja during his maiden visit to the headquarters of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps NSCDC.

Dr Tunji-Ojo who expressed delight at the capabilities of the NSCDC, charged the Commandant General of the Corps, Dr Ahmed Abubakar Audi to continue to deploy his skills to evolve innovative ideas for officers and men.

The minister also hailed the personnel of the Corps who have continued to win medals for Nigeria at various continental and international sports meet, announcing automatic promotions for two of them.

Addressing the personnel, the minister said; “I want to thank you for the thankless job you do and for the sacrifices that you make daily to ensure we sleep with our eyes closed.

“I want to plead with you to treat Nigerians with respect in all you do. Being in uniform is not an excuse to abuse the rights of Nigerians. Treat Nigerians with respect.

“The female squad is novel within our clime and this is what Nigeria is about. This is the Nigerian spirit -innovation backed up with excellence.

“With the capacity that I have seen today, I know we are not too far from what we need to secure our country. We will give you the needed support and together we will build a security architecture that no level of insecurity can penetrate.

“In line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of this administration, we will not just be there for you, the government will have your back.

“Your job is very key and with proper efforts, harnessing your qualities and capacities, coupled with your capabilities, the simple truth is that we can reduce the way our armed forces are being stretched. I assure you that whatever is needed for you to succeed, the president is committed to it.

“Please take note of this – it is your responsibility to protect our critical national assets and infrastructure – our pipelines, mining sites,schools, hospitals, public buildings and everything that makes us who we are.

“We will do all in our power to ensure that these two African champions you have presented here are given automatic promotions.

“The era when performance and excellence were attenuated and perhaps some other factors were amplified is over. That era is over. When you perform uniquely, distinctly and exceptionally, you will be recognized exceptionally.

“I have challenged your CG. You have wonderful ideas and programmes but it is time to walk the talk. The time for action is now”, he added.

Earlier, Dr Audi pledged the unalloyed loyalty of the officers and men of the Corps to the President Bola Tinubu administration.

He said the Corps will continue to abide by the provisions of the Constitution, its Establishment Act and its Standard Operating Procedures SOPS.