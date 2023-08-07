FG to establish tech hubs in 7 states to empower 1m youths, 500,000 MSMEs

The federal government said yesterday it has partnered Wema Bank to establish micro, small and medium enterprise, MSME, digital hubs in seven states.

Vice President Kashim Shettima, who disclosed this in a statement, signed by the Director of Information in his office, Olusola Abiola, said the hub would empower one million youths with digital skills.

He said the government reached an agreement to implement the initiative, following a meeting between the vice-president and representatives of Wema Bank.

He said the initiative was part of the commitment of the administration to create digital jobs for the youth.

The statement read: “The centres to be known as FGN/ALAT Digital and SkillNnovation Hub will open first in Lagos and Borno states, with Katsina, Cross River, Anambra, Oyo, and Kano, to follow afterwards.

”They will be run in partnership with a leading financial institution in Nigeria, WEMA Bank. The strategic objectives of the programme include to empower young entrepreneurs by providing them with tailored financial products, training and support to enable them build sustainable businesses that will support the growth of Nigeria’s economy.

“Other objectives include: supporting tech-savvy youths with keen interest in digital innovations and aspire to drive technological advancements, by providing them with financial solutions, training and access to strategic partnerships; and empowering young employees to become an integral part of the workforce in Nigeria, especially those deployed through the NYSC.”

The vice-president said one million youths would benefit from software engineering, product design and other digital training, while 500,000 SMEs would be mentored on business development.

“FGN/ALAT Digital and SkillNnovation Hub, positioned to serve as a centralized platform to provide cutting-edge digital skills, mentorship and networking opportunities, is targeted at tech-savvy youths and young entrepreneurs in Nigeria.

“The focus is on promoting entrepreneurship, skills development and the integration of young employees in the workforce, particularly getting one million youths employed in the digital economy and upskilling SMEs who can directly add value to the country’s economy.

“In training, 1 million young adults will be trained in software engineering, product management, business analysis, cloud computing, product design, using a specialized curriculum designed for the FGN/ALAT Digital and SkillNnovation Hub.

“In mentorship, 500,000 SMEs across Nigeria will be mentored by experts while coaches will train and upskill them for business growth and quantum leap.

“Under the scheme grants will be provided under a collaborative arrangement between the federal government and WEMA Bank, setting aside N500 million to be given to SMEs and techprenuers,” he stated further.