FG set to unveil Four D’s to address challenges across the country

Amb Yusuf Maitama

BY: Victoria Ojeme

The Federal government has said that In due time, it will unveil a new vision for Nigeria’s foreign policy, four D’s diplomacy.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Amb. Yusuf Tuggar made this known after his inauguration by President Bola Tinubu on Monday in Abuja.

He explained that the government will concentrate more on Development, Democracy, Demography and Diaspora to address challenges across the country.

According to Tuggar, the Foreign Ministry is at the forefront of promoting Nigeria’s interest and protecting citizens abroad, pledging its commitment to serving the country and Nigerians.

“It is the highest honour to be asked to serve as Minister of Foreign Affairs by His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“As a historically important Ministry, Foreign Affairs has long represented the highest standard of excellence. It is therefore our job to ensure those standards will never fail.

“These are turbulent times. From the unfolding political crises in Niger Republic to the regional insecurity and economic insecurity, we have a lot of work to do.

“In due time, we will also be unveiling a new vision for Nigeria’s foreign policy, four D’s diplomacy.

“Through this doctrine centred on development, democracy, demography and diaspora, we hope to find modern solutions in other to address complex modern problems.

“I will be counting on your cooperation and partnership. And by the special grace of God and with your support, I am sure that we can place Nigeria where she belongs, at the pinnacle of visional and global decision-making,” Tuggar said.

Amb. Adamu Lamuwa, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry pledged the support of all staff to the minister to implement Nigeria’s foreign policy.

“We are here to work for you and the government to articulate and implement Nigeria’s Foreign policy.

“We are happy to have a leader who is not new to the field and who understands everything about diplomacy and foreign policy.

“We should thank Allah and President Bola Tinubu for bringing him to us because we have been praying for a minister who would hit the ground running.

“We are here pledging our determination and support to move Nigeria’s foreign policy forward,” Lamuwa said.