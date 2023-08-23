FG palliative: Katsina received N2bn not N5bn — Commissioner

By Ogalah Ibrahim

The Katsina State Government has described as false the news in some section of the media that it received N5 billion as palliative from the Federal government in the bid to alleviate the suffering of the state’s masses due to fuel subsidy removal.

The state Commissioner for Information, Culture and Home Affairs, Mr. Bala Salisu-Zango, at a press briefing organised on Wednesday cleared the air.

He said the state received only N2 billion from the Federal Government which already has been used to purchase 40,000 bags of rice to be distributed among citizens across each polling unit in the State.

Zango also recalled that recently, the state Governor, Mallam Dikko Umaru Radda, directed all Local Government Councils in the State to procure and distribute maize to citizens free of charge to further cushion the effect of the fuel subsidy removal.

The grains, he said, have been procured and distributed across all polling units in the State already.

Meanwhile, the Katsina Information Commissioner condemned the insinuation that the state government is distributing rotten maize to the recipient.

He said the calibre of people in the committee would not allow their name to be drag into the mud by permitting such.

Nevertheless, he warned that whoever is found wanting of such would be made to face the consequences.

Zango enjoined citizens to remain calm, assuring that as soon as the next trench of funds is received, more maize will be procured and distributed accordingly.