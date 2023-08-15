FG make Nigerians see gains of subsidy removal — Prof Omatseye

By Jimitota Onoyume, Warri

Prominent Itsekiri leader, Professor Jim Omatseye has enjoined the political class in the country to show sincerity in the use of funds that would have gone for petroleum subsidy.

Omatseye who spoke in Warri, Delta state said it would amount to gross deceit if the people were told to sacrifice in the face of removal of subsidy while the leaders continue to plunder the common wealth of the nation.

He said he was already worried about the bogus allowances being allegedly earmarked for political office holders at a time Nigerians were urged to tighten their belt, stressing that those in government should be seen to drive the sacrificial lifestyle demanded from the people in this repositioning era of our national economy.

The retired professor of Philosophy from the University of Benin also advised President Bola Tinubu to shun the temptation to surround himself with selfish characters as ministers and political aides.

“I think people are ready to make sacrifices if only the leaders of the country are honest about what they are doing. When you don’t see honesty you begin to wonder. You say you have lifted subsidies, prices are going up and at the same time, people who have been in government for years are coming back. We don’t see any change. Some of the politicians have not even been in office for up to a month they are asking for an increase in this and that. The proposed palliative is not enough to take care of any serious bill”.