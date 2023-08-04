FG invokes“no work, no pay” policy against striking doctors

Production Manager, Emzor Pharmaceuticals, Mr Olotu Osamudiamen, (left); National Chairman, ACPN, Dr Samuel Adekola, (middle) and Head of Sales, Marketing & Strategy (Pharma & Vaccines), Zolon Healthcare Ltd, Mr Chukwu Ekwe, (right) during a visit to the Emzor Ultra Modern WHO-Compliant Pharmaceutical Factory at Sagamu, Ogun state by the Association of C

The federal government has ordered the management of federal tertiary hospitals to commence the enforcement of the “no work, no pay” policy against the striking resident doctors.

In accordance with this policy, participating doctors will not receive their regular salaries during the strike.

The directive was contained in a circular seen by Vanguard’s correspondent, which was dated August 1, 2023, and titled “Re: Incessant Strike Action by the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors: Implementation of “No work, No pay” policy of the Federal Government.” was

In the letter, signed by by the Director of Hospital Services, Dr Andrew Noah, the government expressed disappointment that the doctors initiated the strike despite attempts at conciliatory meetings involving various stakeholders, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, and the National Assembly, all of which proved unsuccessful in reaching an agreement.

It instructed the hospitals to implement the ‘no work, no pay’ policy and also keep an attendance register for resident doctors who are willing to continue working despite the strike.

“I am directed to inform you that the Federal Ministry of Health has instituted the policy of “No work, No Pay” against the striking resident doctors in line with circular Ref. No.58598/8.1/II/182 dated June 22, 2016,” the letter read in part.

“I am further directed to request you to maintain an attendance register for all residents willing to work and furnish the ministry of such names on a monthly basis.”