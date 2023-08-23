FG committed to repositioning entire education sector, says Tinubu’s minister

By Joseph Erunke, ABUJA

Minister of Education,Prof. Tahir Mamman, SAN, has said the federal government is committed to repositioning and revitalizing the entire education sector for a quickened socio-economic development of Nigeria.

He said the president,Bola Ahmed Tinubu has since demonstrated his commitment to effecting positive changes in the sector through some of his major pronouncements since assuming leadership of the country.

Prof. Mamman, who spoke, Wednesday, in Abuja, while delivering an opening address at the Colloquium of Stakeholders on the Core Curriculum and Minimum Academic Standards, CCMAS, organised by the National Universities Community,NUC, assured that government would continue to strive in ensuring that the nation’s education system remain nationally relevant and globally competitive.

This, he noted, can best be achieved when academics embrace what he referred to as “proven and tested pedagogical methods in the delivery of this curriculum.”

To this end, the minister tasked academics to explore new avenues, harness technology and infuse creativity into its teaching, as according to him, these would cater to the evolving needs of today’s fast but impatient learners.

Speaking through his representative and Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Education,Mr David Adejo,he said:”As has been demonstrated by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in some of his major pronouncements since assuming leadership of our great country, this administration is unwaveringly committed to the continuous repositioning and revitalisation of the entire education sector for a quickened socio-economic development of our dear country, Nigeria.

“I want to assure you, that the Federal Government of Nigeria will continue to strive in ensuring that our education system remains nationally relevant and globally competitive.

“This can best be achieved when we embrace proven and tested pedagogical methods in the delivery of this curriculum. I also urge you, as my fellow academics, to explore new avenues, harness technology and infuse creativity into its teaching, as these would cater for the evolving needs of today’s fast but impatient learners.”

He noted that the theme of the event:“The State of the CCMAS, Sensitization and Implementation”, was very appropriate as President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was “committed to providing and sustaining a Renewed Hope for the country.”

“There is no better place and time than now to develop a strategy that will guide Tertiary institutions particularly universities in their mandate to provide appropriate manpower for the country using a curriculum and applying minimum standards that would guarantee we teach our students in such a way and manner that they would be highly skilled and employable to contribute to national development efforts,”he said.

He spoke further:”I am aware that this colloquium is coming on the heels of over 4 years of extensive efforts put towards the development of the CCMAS in collaboration with a myriad of stakeholders within and outside the academia. This reviewed curriculum was subsequently launched by no less a personali5y than the immediate-past Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo GCON SAN, on 5th December 2022.

“As someone who has been involved in applying the various Minimum Academic Standards, from the days of MAS, B-MAS and now CCMAS, and also participated in the CCMAS development, I wish to commend the emphasis that only 70% of the total curriculum is captured in the CCMAS while 30% of the curriculum has been ceded to universities Senates to build in the uniqueness of their various universities.

“This principle allows for a good deal of adaptation that suits not only the local peculiarities of the universities but most importantly provides all universities opportunities to carve a niche for themselves in areas of comparative advantage.

“What such advantage confers on universities that make optimal use of the 30% university senate’s input is to ensure that learning outcomes and the skills as well as soft skills to be acquired, irrespective of the core discipline would be readily applicable to the environment of the university, the country in particular and the global community in general.”

The minister thanked all the universities who have so far concluded their work on the 30% component and submitted the same for review just as he urged those who have not, to please endeavour to do so in the shortest possible time as the next academic session rolls in.

“I also thank you all most sincerely for recognising the importance of this colloquium and for deeming it necessary to participate in your numbers. Indeed, your participation in this event is a demonstration of your shared commitment to the advancement of education in general, and to the sustained relevance of the curriculum in the Nigerian Universities. This is because curricula, as dynamic as they are, are the foundation upon which our educational system is built, thus shaping the intellectual and personal growth of generations of graduates who go through our universities.

“I applaud and thank once more all those who were involved in, and those who are still involved with the CCMAS at this time for your meticulous development and review of the curriculum for all programmes in the Nigerian University System. Special commendation goes to the National Universities Commission, for continuously championing the re-engineering and revitalisation of the Nigerian University System (NUS), for optimal service delivery in the last 6 decades.

“The convening of this colloquium is necessary as we work towards resumption of academic activities in September 2023. The commitment we show in implementing the CCMAS would determine to what extent our labour of the past years would contribute to value-addition to scholarship,”he added.

Prof. Mamman urged participants to all dialogue openly and constructively, bearing in mind the rigour that had gotten the country “to this stage.”

“Your insights, experiences, and perspectives are invaluable and will ensure that we emerge from this gathering with a conviction that what we have done reflects the aspiration of our society and the potentials of our students,”he said.

The event was the first official assignment that the minister performed outside his office.