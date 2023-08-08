FG budgets N15bn for Safe Schools Initiative

…Commences implementation, rallies states, security agencies, military

Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief

The federal government has budgeted the sum of N15 billion to finance the Safe Schools initiative, as its implementation kicks off.

The National Coordinator, Financing Safe Schools in Nigeria, Hajia Halima Iliya Ibrahim, disclosed this at a press conference in Abuja, yesterday.

According to her, “A national Plan on Financing Safe schools was developed and launched in December, 2022. The National Plan will be implemented between 2023 -2026, with a total investment size of N144. 8 billion.

“The plan proposes N32.58 in 2023, N36.98 billion in 2024, N37. 15 billion in 2025 and N38.03 billion in 2026 respectively. To this end, the federal government has made a provision of N15 billion in 2023.”

Hajia Ibrahim explained that further funding was expected to come from states and local governments, government interventionist agencies, aids, multilateral institutions, businesses and philanthropists, as well as, donor agencies.

According to the implementation strategy the plan aimed at covering 50 percent of the Most-at-Risk schools across the country over a medium term 2023-2026 through building and integrating security resilient host communities in the protection of education.

The National Coordinator added that the initiative would also strengthen the detection, deterrence and response capabilities of the security agencies, as well as equipping the School Security, Response and Coordination Centres in Abuja and in the states.

According to her, there would be regular engagements and policy advocacy with the Nigerian public and key government officials on the implementation of the National Plan.

Hajia Ibrahim disclosed that a key milestone in the plan implementation was the flag-off of the National School Security and Coordination Centre by the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, being the Lead Agency for the protection of schools and other critical government assets, earlier in the year.

She added that the Inspector-General of Police was billed to launch the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for the Police Special Squad for Safe Schools, today.

The National Coordinator described attacks on Nigerian schools by extremists, bandits and kidnappers, as a direct confrontation against the nation’s future, as according to her, the nation would have no future if Nigerian children were not allowed to go to school.

She added that ensuring safe schools for all Nigerian children was a responsibility for all good-spirited Nigerians and that everyone should work with the federal government to make the initiative a success.