Fernades penalty seals comeback win for Man United against Nottm Forest

Manchester United came back from conceding twice in the first four minutes to beat Nottingham Forest 3-2 on Saturday as Arsenal dropped points for the first time this season in a 2-2 draw with 10-man Fulham.

United were looking to kickstart their season after losing 2-0 to Tottenham last weekend, but could not have got off to a worse start at Old Trafford.

Taiwo Awoniyi burst clear from a United corner to score for the seventh consecutive Premier League game after 90 seconds.

There were just three minutes and 45 seconds on the clock when Willy Boly then found the net from Morgan Gibbs-White’s free-kick.

United escaped with a 1-0 win over Wolves in their opening game of the season despite being outplayed by the visitors to dampen expectation they could challenge for a first league title in a decade.

But they battled back to secure a vital three points in thrilling fashion.

Cristian Eriksen started the comeback when he turned home Marcus Rashford’s cross.

Casemiro missed an great chance to level before the break but made amends when he fired home Bruno Fernandes’ knockdown.

Forest captain Joe Worrall was then sent off 23 minutes from time for bringing down Fernandes as he bore down on goal.

The new United captain was criticised for his body language in defeat at Spurs, but Fernandes was the match winner from the penalty spot after Rashford was brought down in the area.