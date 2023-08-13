Femi Adebayo’s “Jagun Jagun” premieres amid fanfare

By Ayo Onikoyi

For veteran actor and film-maker, Femi Adebayo, Wednesday a most memorable day as the creme de la creme of the movie and entertainment industry in the country graced the exclusive premiere of his new movie titled; “Jagun Jagun”.

The event took place at an event center in Lekki, Lagos. The colourful assemblage of stars had several Nollywood actors dressed and adorned in traditional Yoruba warrior attires, to reflect the plot and theme of the movie.

The most conspicuous of the guests was by far, Lateef Adedimeji, who at a point could not contain his excitement and joy. He burst into tears when he was recounting his experience on the set. Others present were: Mo Bimpe, Mr Macaroni, Dele Odule, Odunlade Adekola, Oga Bello, Muyiwa Ademola, Fathia Balogun, Gbenga Adeyinka, Desola Afod, Sotayo Gaga, Kemi Afolabi, Dayo Amusa, Jaiye Kuti, Aishat Lawal, Joke Silva, Sola Sobowale among others. Ibrahim Chatta, Lateef Adedimeji, and Eniola Ajao, and many others

Host, Femi Adebayo was the cynosure of all eyes at the event. One of the highlights of the occassion was when he made a colourful and dramatic entrance into the venue. The entrance was grand. His colleagues’ reception and applause was epic.

At a point, Lateef Adedimeji recounted to all present the moment he sprained his ankle during the shoot of the movie. He slso revealed that Femi Adebayo’s unwavering encouragement and dedication served as the driving force that propelled him to soldier on. He said he kept infusing his performance with dedication despite the unrelenting pain that shadowed him throughout the production.