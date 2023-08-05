Female teacher faces 600 years in prison after sexually assaulting 14-yr-old boy

A 74-year-old former teacher faces 600 hundred years in prison after she repeatedly sexually abused a teenage boy at a private school in Wisconsin.

Anne N. Nelson-Koch was convicted on 25 counts linked to the attacks which took place in the 2016-2017 school year.

Dailymail reports that She would take the boy down the unnamed school’s basement to abuse him. Nelson-Koch was 67 at the time and the boy was 14.

The former teacher was convicted at Monroe County Court after a jury deliberated for five hours.

Prosecutors asked that Nelson-Koch be immediately remanded in custody ahead of sentencing on October 27. Judge Richard Radcliffe instead granted bail with a GPS monitor ahead of the hearing.

Monroe County District Attorney Kevin Croninger said she faces a sentence of up to six centuries behind bars.

Assistant District Attorney Sarah Skiles, the prosecutor in the case, added: ‘The victim of these crimes is an incredibly brave young man.

‘He spoke the truth, and the jury heard him loud and clear. We are so grateful to the jury for their dedication to finding the truth.’

Skiles also praised Paul Sloan of the Tomah Police Department, who led the investigation.

‘We could not have achieved this outcome without the victim’s strength and Investigator Sloan’s dedication and thorough investigation,’ she said.