Female pastor, 6 others nabbed for kidnapping woman in Delta

By Akpokona Omafuaire & Ochuko Akuopha

ASABA— THE Delta State Police Command said it had arrested seven suspected kidnappers, including a self-acclaimed female pastor in whose house a victim was kept.

State Police Public Relations Officer, Bright Edafe, in a statement, yesterday, said: “On 19/7/2023, a case of kidnapping was reported at Obiaruku Police station, the distress caller (name withheld) stated that on their way back from their shop at about 2030hours of the same date, three masked men armed with guns accosted them at the entrance of their house at Obinoba in Nkwani LGA and kidnapped the mother.

“Sequel to this complaint, the Commissioner of Police, Wale Abass, detailed the DPO Obiaruku Police station to work in synergy with the Special Anti-Kidnapping and Cyber-Crime Squad, SAKCCS, to immediately launch a manhunt for the hoodlums and rescue the kidnapped victim.

“On 26/7/2023, the kidnappers released the victim after collecting a ransom of N2 million and other jewelleryworth about N3.5 million. Armed with relevant information, the command embarked on an intelligence-led investigation, which paid off when on 4/8/2023, the operatives arrested one Kabi Kester, aged 43 years.

“Suspect when interrogated, confessed to being a member of the gang that kidnapped the woman (name withheld). His confession led to the arrest of two other suspects, namely Henry Owojero, 42 years, and Franca Okuzor, a self-acclaimed pastor and wife to the leader of the gang, named Celestine Nova (at large) in whose house the victim was held captive for six days.

“They all confessed to their involvement in the kidnapped and named four others, Celestine Nova, Uche (surname unknown), Chinedu Etudo and Nweke (surname unknown) as members of the gang. An intensive manhunt for the other gang members is ongoing.

“Also, on 3/8/2023 at 1600hours, Police operatives attached to Dragon Patrol while on visibility and confidence-building patrol along Benin/Asaba Expressway at Issele-uku, intercepted a commercial Sienna vehicle and subjected the passengers and their bags to a search.

“During the search, 250 rounds of live cartridges concealed in a bag were recovered. The owner of the bag Identified as Omoruyi Osemudiamen ‘m’ age 46yrs was arrested and taken into custody. Investigation is ongoing.

“In another development, acting on a tip-off, on 3/8/2023, a combined team of Bufallo and Eagle-Net Special Squad of the command stormed summit road in Asaba and arrested one James Moro ‘m’ aged 23yrs, and a locally fabricated pump action gun was recovered from him.

“Investigation later revealed that the suspect uses the gun to rob innocent persons at night along that axis. Investigation is ongoing,” Edafe added,