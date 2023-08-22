Fees Reduction: Kaduna ADC Chairman commends Gov Uba Sani

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Chairman of African Democratic Congress ADC in Kaduna State. Hon. Ahmed Tijjani Mustapha has commended Kaduna state Governor, Senator Uba Sani for his foresight over the downward review of all the State- owned tertiary institutions’ fees.

He also described as laudable, the Governor’s determination to provide access to free and qualitative education for every child in Kaduna State from primary to secondary school.

The state ADC Chairman gave these commendations in statement made available to newsmen in Kaduna on Tuesday.

He noted that the approval for downward review of tuition fees by Governor Sani was a positive response to public outcry over hike in fees being charged by the state tertiary institutions and its effect on school enrolment and retention.

Recalled that Governor Sani, at a press briefing, on Monday, approved the downward review of school fees for all state- owned tertiary institutions by 30 and 50 percent.

The Governor during the briefing announced reduction in tuition fees in all the state- owned tertiary institutions including Kaduna Sate University, Nuhu Bamali Polytechnic, College of Education Gidan Waya,Shehu Idris College of Health Sciences and Technology, Makarfi respectively

According, to the ADC chairman, Governor Sani’s initiative and policy on education were not only people+ oriented but friendly and good gesture worthy of emulation by all and sundry across party line.

The ADC State Chairman also commended the Governor for his foresight and show of capacity, by keeping to his campaign promises with “a promise made and promise kept”.He urged the Governor to keep up the good work he is doing in touching all the frontiers that will make Kaduna great.