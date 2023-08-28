FCTA retrieves late Alake’s land from ‘recalcitrant’ developer

Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Administration FCTA on Monday demolished a fully completed multimillion-naira duplex for building on a plot belonging to the late Alake of Egba land, Oba Oyebade Lipede.

The building located on Plot 226 Cadastral Zone A02 Wuse 1, Wuse, Zone 6 District, is said to belong to Oba Lipede, but was fraudulently taken over by the duo of Alhaji Ibrahim Mohammed Kamba and Alhaji Ademu Teku, who illegally constructed the duplex against all warnings.

Director, Department of Development Control, Mukhtar Galadima said his team had to carry out an extensive investigation to ascertain the original owner of the plot, given varying claims that were being put forward by the parties.

According to him, the Administration will not consider the status of any defaulting developer, once development rules and regulations are violated.

He said; “We demolished the duplex because somebody built without a valid title and building plan approval on someone else’s land. Investigations revealed that the developer is not the owner of the plot, which is why we had to remove the building.

“We allowed the building to this stage before demolishing it, because we had to follow all the processes. He was served all the notices to stop work, but being a recalcitrant developer, he continued without heeding the notices we served.

“After our investigations, we ascertained the original allottee, so we had to remove it. We are going to consult the legal department to know the next action against the developer”