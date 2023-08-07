FCT: Youth coalition urges Tinubu to appoint indigene as next Minister

By Chioma Obinna

A coalition of youth organisations known as FCT Mandate Restoration Group on Monday appealed to President Bola Tinubu to assign the Ministry of Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja portfolio to an illustrious indigene, Mr. Zephaniah Jissalo, who is one of the ministerial nominees.

Making the call in a press statement, the National Coordinator, FCT Mandate Restoration Group, Hajiya Zainab Umar Marafa, said making Mr. Jissalo a full Cabinet Minister of the FCT, Abuja would go a long way to correct several years of injustice and marginalisation of the aborigines of the Federal Capital Territory.

Marafa stated that the original owners/ indigenes of FCT, Abuja should be given their rightful positions in the scheme of things to avoid the looming danger of youth restlessness, agitation, confrontation and militancy in the city.

According to her, successive administration have marginalised and relegated the aborigines of FCT to the background in political appointments, resource allocation, and provision of social amenities and infrastructural development of rural communities.

“Our group is canvassing for the restoration of the manifest destiny of the original owners of FCT, Abuja. We have been cheated, marginalised and pushed to the background for several years.

“We do not want to be violent, confrontational and militant in pursuing our demand. We wholeheartedly support the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Tinubu who is determined to correct the ills of previous administrations,” she stated.

Hajiya Marafa expressed profound gratitude of the youth organisation to President Tinubu for nominating Mr. Jissalo, a former Abuja Municipal Council Chairman with a track record of performance and infrastructural transformation of the Council.