FCT NSCDC declares war on vandals, manhole thieves

By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory FCT Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps NSCDC has declared war on vandals and manhole thieves in the territory, telling them to relocate or face the consequences of their indiscretions.

Commandant of the Corps, Olusola Odumosu made the declaration on Tuesday in Abuja while taking over the reins of command from his predecessor, Peter Maigari who is proceeding on course to the National Institute for Peace and Strategic Studies NIPSS, Kuru.

Odumosu who was the Director of Public Relations at the National Headquarters of the Corps was posted to the command last week by the Commandant General, Dr Ahmed Abubakar Audi.

Addressing the personnel of the command, Odumosu said he would not tolerate laziness and indiscipline, while also warning against high-handedness in their dealings with law abiding civilians.

Promising to embark on visibility policing, Odumosu said he has the mandate of the CG and the support of his personnel to rid the city of vandals.

He said; “I have declared war on vandals, economic saboteurs, criminals, manhole thieves, the vandals of street and traffic lights, communication and electrical installations. These are all critical assets that contribute to the daily existence of Nigerians and NSCDC been at the forefront as the lead agency in this regard, I will ensure that these criminals are put where they belong.

“I have mapped out strategies which will also involve the deployment of more men, we will increase day and night patrols as well. What gave them the room to operate before was the fact that they didn’t see much security presence in a number of places with such facilities. So, we are going to improve on that. It is serious business. These criminals cannot be subjecting government to unnecessary expenditures as a result of their unwholesome activities.

“I have the mandate of my CG and the support of my personnel and we going to hit the ground running. We are going to do an assessment, an audit of all the manholes in Abuja and we are going to take cognizance of the different areas where we have these facilities. We will also focus specially on Gwarinpa to rid the area of vandals”.

Odumosu also tasked the personnel on the need to remain loyal to the country as well as the service charter.

“Loyalty must be 100 percent. We have to disappoint all the naysayers who say we cannot do better. I want us to transform FCT Command.

“You see how the CG operates and we are going to work very assiduously to key in. I want to encourage those of you who before now had lost hope on the job or did not feel motivated, I want to tell you that it is going to be different. I am a hard worker and so if you want to work with me, you must be hard working”, he stated.