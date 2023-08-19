FCT MINISTRY: Late Saro Wiwa, Prof Ake, Adaka Boro, will be rejoicing; Nwaoboshi’s aide congratulates Wike, hails Tinubu

A Legislative Aide to the former Senator, who represented Delta North Senatorial district in the 9th Senate, Senator Peter Nwaoboshi, Philip Elueme has described as best and most deserved the appointment of former Governor Nyesom Wike, as the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT.

He said patriots of South-South geopolitical extraction deem it the best to happen to the region in the annals of Abuja, Nigeria’s seat of power since creation in 1976.

Elueme, in a statement issued in Abuja and signed by the Anioma, Delta State-born grassroot mobiliser, stated that with the appointment of a core progressive, who he sees as a hero and agent of change and accelerated development, in the person of the Barr. Wike, the region’s patriots dead, or alive are impressed with the appointment he deemed as first of its kind from the Niger – Delta region.

Commending President Bola Tinubu for Wike’s appointment, Elueme averred that the late environmental activists Kenule Saro Wiwa, Professor Claude Ake, and Adaka Boro, etc, symbolically, will be rejoicing in their graves over the appointment of former Rivers State helmsman.

The statement congratulated Wike and all well-meaning Niger Deltans who share in the spirit and philosophy of the struggle for the region’s growth and development. “The appointment of Wike as the Minister of FCT is an honour well deserved.”

Elueme maintained that, never in the history of political appointments in the country has it been received with so much accolades for the appointing authority, describing President Tinubu as a statesman with the nation’s interest at heart.

“Gov Wike will dexterously use this ‘FCT Mayorial’ position as the sitting, ‘False 9’ National Chairmanship of his PDP integrity group, symbolically, deftly – covertly and overtly – all their members nationwide with juicy ‘carrot and stick’ methodology as the brain box of President Tinubu’s unfolding political ‘strategem’ to envelope former Vice President Atiku Abubakar/ Okowa and Tambuwal remnant of PDP. These are interesting times ahead!

“Since 1976 no South-South indigene has occupied the position of FCT Minister; it’s a watershed appointment by President Tinubu hence, all Traditional rulers, youths, women and all stakeholders in the Niger Delta project, feel a sense of accomplishment and recognition by Mr President,” Elueme stated.

He further stressed: “it is expected that Wike will deploy his rich public sector resume as an energetic, patriotic, dynamic workaholic to usher in an urban renewal plan based on knowledge Management principles, that will be built according to some experts, on the principles of global best practices: “Create shared value for the long term public interest; build inclusiveness with stakeholders participation; take a long term sustainable view of planning process; agree on design standards and Strive to maximise net community benefits by adopting a rigorous cost benefit analysis and many more towards giving Abuja, the capital city of the black race a massive face-lift.”