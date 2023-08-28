FCMB, Tulsi Chanrai Foundation restore sight of 2,000 in Kebbi

Managing Director, FCMB, Yemisi Edun

First City Monument Bank (FCMB) and Tulsi Chanrai Foundation (TCF) have restored the sight of over 2,000 visually impaired people in Kebbi State, Nigeria.

The beneficiaries received free eye testing, optical services, surgeries, glasses, and other preventive/corrective treatments for various eye defects.

The initiative is part of FCMB’s Priceless Gift of Sight programme, which has been running for 14 years in partnership with TCF. The programme aims to prevent avoidable blindness and restore the sight of disadvantaged and lower-income Nigerians.

Speaking at the outreach programme in Kebbi, FCMB’s Group Head of Corporate Affairs, Mr. Diran Olojo, said: “Visual impairment is a disability that often leads to reduced access to information, mobility, loss of income, and decreased quality of life.

“It robs most of its victims of productivity. As a result, they will likely be unable to make ends meet for themselves and their families, fuelling poverty.”

Mr. Olojo further stated that FCMB is proud that its Priceless Gift of Sight programme is bridging the gap, preventing avoidable blindness, and restoring the sight of disadvantaged Nigerians.

He said that the bank will continue to support initiatives that ensure accessible healthcare for all Nigerians, regardless of their background, in line with Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 3 – Good Health and Well-Being and 10 – Reduced Inequalities.

The Governor of Kebbi State, Comrade Nasiru Idris, commended FCMB and TCF for being responsive and sustaining the programme in the last 14 years. The governor, whom his Deputy, Alhaji Abubakar Umar, represented, assured that the state government would continue to welcome organisations and non-governmental bodies willing to contribute to the health and social well-being of the people.

On his part, the Programme Manager of TCF, Mr. Chandarkne Deshpande, also thanked FCMB for sponsoring the programme since 2009.

He said: “Our partnership with FCMB has been a very healthy relationship. We have reached over 350,000 people across Nigeria, providing free testing, optical services, surgeries, glasses, and eye disease management. Through this, we have been able to turn around the lives of people for the better.”

This initiative by FCMB and TCF is an excellent example of how businesses can positively impact society. By providing free eye care services to people in need, FCMB and TCF are helping to improve the lives of thousands of Nigerians and make a real difference in their communities.

