FBN Holdings assures shareholders of improvements, dividend

By Babajide Komolafe

FBN Holdings Plc, the parent company of FirstBank Nigeria Limited has assured shareholders that it will continue to innovate and leverage opportunities to build on its customer-centric services with a view to sustain dividend payment.

Chairman of the company, Alhaji Ahmad Abdullahi stated this while addressing shareholders at the 11th Annual General Meeting (AGM) held virtually yesterday.

In addition to presenting an overview of the group’s performance over the past financial year including key achievements, strategic initiatives and vastly improved performance indices, the Chairman outlined the strategic plans for the upcoming year and informed shareholders of appointments to the board.

He reiterated the group and its subsidiaries’ commitment to continuously innovate and leverage opportunities to build on its customer-centric services, as he underscored the value of these services in achieving sustainable growth and impact on the host communities of its businesses across the globe.

On dividend, the group announced a dividend of 50 kobo per share to its shareholders which is an increase of 43% from 35 kobo per share paid in prior year.

There were also new appointments to the board. The group announced the appointment of Femi Otedola and Oyewale Ariyibi into the board as Non-Executive Director and Executive Director, respectively.

Speaking further, Abdullahi said: “The Group actively develops targeted initiatives to strengthen its capacity to create value greater than the sum of the individual parts. At FBNHoldings, technology and innovation are at the core of what we do. We recognise the competitive advantage innovation affords us and ensure it takes the front seat in the design, development and enhancement of our products and services.”

“Acknowledging the vital role our employees play in creating shareholder value, we consistently leverage best-in-class training and development programmes for upskilling and reskilling members of staff to enhance professional competence, drive innovation and boost overall corporate agility. Our people, across the cadres, have stayed true to our Core Values – Entrepreneurial, Professionalism, Innovative and Customer-Centricity (EPIC) – and have shown commitment to the Group’s strategic aspirations.”