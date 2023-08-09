FBI shoots Uta man who threatened President Biden

FBI agents

Federal Bureau of Investigation, FBI, Wednesday shot dead a Uta man who allegedly threatened President Joe Biden.

Reports had it that Craig Robertson had threatened President Biden ahead of Presidents visit to the state.

Robertson had also posted online threats in recent months against other Democratic politicians and prosecutors who have brought cases against former President Donald Trump.

While trying to investigate the case, FBI special agents shot and killed him on Wednesday.

Before his death, Robertson faced three federal charges, including threats against the president as well as influencing, impeding and retaliating against federal law enforcement officers by threat. Investigators noted that Robertson appears to own “a sniper rifle” and several other firearms.