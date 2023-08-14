Family unveils museum in honour of Yusuf Grillo

By Prisca Sam-Duru

Two years after the death of Professor Yusuf Adebayo Grillo, renowned as one of Nigeria’s most influential modern artists and art teachers, all is set for the unveiling of GrilloArt Museum, intended to keep his legacy alive.

The museum, which is in honour of the late artist who passed away on August 23, 2021, will house most of his own personal collection of the works of other artists and memorabilia of his own life and works.

The Yusuf Grillo Museum, to be unveiled by the iconic art collector and custodian, Omooba Yemisi Shyllon, is being established by the family to preserve the legacy of their late father.

While briefing the press on Friday, Mrs. Morayo Anthonio, first daughter of the celebrated artist disclosed that the Yusuf Grillo Museum is part of the family’s efforts to continue their father’s contributions to the development of art in general as well as the study of fine arts even in death.

Mrs. Anthonio who was in company of two of her siblings; Mrs. Bodurin Adeyemi and Mr. Gboyega Grillo, also stated that the museum will be launched with a private viewing on Saturday, August 26, 2023, while it would be open to the public on Monday, Aug 28, 2023, at his Ikeja residence.

“What we do have is what we promised from last year August 2022, when we had an art tour to mark one year of his passing. At that event, we the children- five of us that he had, made the statement that we didn’t really know what we had until he was gone. We all just related to him as daddy not until he left us that we realized how much impact and work daddy did.

The impact of his life’s work became known to us and we thought that cannot just be the end of it,” Mrs. Anthonio stated.

She added that “Knowing him for who he was; his life of giving, we have now stepped into his shoes to continue to encourage art- fine art, and the study of art especially as he was both an artist and an educator. So we thought that to let his legacy continue, we should use part of what he left behind to continue to give back to the art world in terms of opening up part of his own personal space where he worked.”

Born in 1934 in the Brazilian quarters of Lagos, Grillo was a contemporary Nigerian artist celebrated for his innovative and inventive techniques in the different forms of art he practiced. He was a master sculptor, stained glass artist and most widely recognized as a painter of distinct and uncommon style.

He was the founding president of the Society of Nigerian Artists and very actively contributed to FESTAC 77 along with many other contemporary artists of his day. He also served as the director of the Lagos State Council for Arts and Culture in the 70s.

Grillo is considered to have been one of Nigeria’s outstanding academically trained painters; he emerged to prominence and international recognition in the 1960s and 1970s, while exhibiting a large collection of his early works. He makes use of his western art training in many of his paintings, combining western art techniques with traditional Yoruba sculpture characteristics. His preference for colour blue in natural setting’s paintings is sometimes similar to the adire or resist-dye textiles used in Nigeria.

He was the Head of the Department of Art and Printing at Yaba College of Technology from the mid-1960s till his retirement in 1987.

Grillo had his tertiary training in the arts at the Nigerian College of Arts, Science and Technology, Zaria, where he was a member of the Zaria Arts Society, otherwise known as the ‘Zaria Rebels’.

The ‘Zaria rebels’ were famous for their artistic philosophy known as natural synthesis, which promoted Nigerian national identity through a hybrid form combining indigenous artistic styles with westernised artistic expressions.

Subsequently, Grillo studied at other schools in England, Germany and the United States of America. He unified his training in the western representational style focused on Nigeria’s cultural history and artistic imagery.