Family rendered homeless by rainstorm in A’Ibom gets new home

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

Akwa Ibom Sate-based Non-governmental Organisation, Generosity Spring, has built a 2-bedroom flat for the family of nine rendered homeless by a rainstorm in Inen Ikot Offiong community of Oruk Anam local government area few months ago.

Team leader of the NGO, Mr Anyanime Umoren handed over keys of the new House to the family on Saturday.

Umoren who disclosed that his organisation received financial support from three people from the community towards building of the House.

He, however, expressed regrets that the incident attest to the fact that Nigerian leaders are not generous and moved by the plight of the less privileged people and needy in the society.

His words: “In this community we have over 100 people who are capable to help, but only three people contributed the sum of N30,000 as the highest donation to this House project and that can only buy 5 bags of cement.

“That was the highest amount I received from here as support for this project from this community. But we spent more than 100 bags of cement here .

” Having worked in an oil company before I have seen two millons barrels of crude oil being exported from this country daily, but we have not seen the money in our educational facilities, road network and poverty alleviation programmes.

” I pray that Nigeria will produce leaders who are generous instead of hiding their money in the soak away pit “

Responding on behalf of his family,

Mr Ifiok Monday Udo appreciated everyone who donated towards providing a better House for them, and prayed God to replenish their pocket and continue to bless them.

“I don’t have anything to pay back but God will surely reward you for rescuing my family from this difficult situation ” Mr. Udo prayed.

It would be recalled that in April this year, Mr Udoh, his wife and seven children had returned from the farm, only to see that the Coconut tree which was planted close to their Mud house, had been uprooted by rainstorm, and it fell on top of the house, destroying it completely.