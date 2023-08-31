Fake insurance cover: NCAA grounds Xejet air, revokes ATL, AOC

By Prince Okafor

Business class-only airline, Xejet Air Operations has been grounded and its Air Operator’s Certificate, AOC, revoked, by the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority, NCAA.

The authority also revoked the airline’s Air Transport License, ATL.

Vanguard gathered that the airline based outside Nigeria operations was revoked for the alleged presentation of a fake and unverified insurance cover.

On discovery of the fake insurance cover, the regulatory authority took action to ground the airline’s operation.

The directive was contained in a letter addressed and sent to the Accountable Manager of the airline, signed by the Director General, Civil Aviation, DGCA, Captain Musa Nuhu.

The letter reads: “The regulatory Authority could not verify from the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) the airline’s Certificate of Insurance with No. 40122093300118-228 in respect of its Embraer 145, Reg No (5N-BZM) with Serial No. 14500842 indicating that they are unable to confirm the authenticity of the insurance documents and that the documents did not emanate from Consolidated Hallmark Insurance as presented to the Authority.

“The Authority is investigating the matter and hereby suspends your Air Transport Licence (ATL) with licence No. NCAA/ATRI/ATK153 and Air Operator Certificate (AOC) with certificate No XEJET/AOC/01-22/001 for safety considerations and public interest in accordance with Section 59 (7) of the Civil Aviation Act with immediate effect pending the conclusion of our investigation.”