FAAN suspends taxi services at Abuja airport

Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport, Abuja

By Prince Okafor

The Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, has suspended with immediate effect airport car hire services at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, NAIA, Abuja.

The suspension came following unresolved factional dispute amongst the car hire operators which has been affecting airport car hire service operations

According to FAAN, Director, Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Abdullahi Yakubu-Funtua, “The FAAN wishes to inform the general public that the airport car hire service at NAIA, has been suspended with immediate effect.

“Consequent upon this suspension, FAAN Management advises the general public and all airport users, particularly our esteemed passengers to use secured alternative means of transportation or E-hailing services in and out of the airport.

“The Management of FAAN regrets any inconvenience this necessary suspension may cause our esteemed passengers, airport users and the general public. Normal Car Hire Services resumes as soon as their differences are resolved.

“FAAN remain committed to her core values of safety, security and comfort.”