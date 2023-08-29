FA charge Van Dijk after reaction to Newcastle red card

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has been charged by the English Football Association (FA) over his reaction to his red card against Newcastle on Sunday.

Van Dijk was shown a straight red card in the first half after a challenge on Newcastle forward Alexander Isak.

The Dutchman was charged with allegedly using abusive or insulting words towards referee John Brooks in the game.

An FA statement read: “Virgil Van Dijk has been charged with a breach of FA Rule E3.1 following Liverpool’s Premier League game against Newcastle United on Sunday, 27 August.

“It’s alleged that the defender acted in an improper manner and/or used abusive and/or insulting words towards a match official after being sent off in the 29th minute.

“Virgil Van Dijk has until Friday, 1 September to provide a response to this charge.”

Liverpool won the game 2-1 with two late goals from forward Darwin Nunez after Anthony Gordon scored in the first half.