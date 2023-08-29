Explore climate-smart solutions to mitigate food instability, Minister charges Biotechnologists

The Director General of SHETSCO, Prof. Onyenekwe presenting an award to the representative of the minister, Sule after he declared the conference open on Monday.

By Emmanuel Elebeke, Abuja

The Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Chief Uche Nnaji has charged the Biotechnology Society of Nigeria, BSN and other relevant stakeholders to chart innovative ways capable of solving the pressing issue of food security in fulfilment of the President’s Renewed Hope Agenda in Nigeria.

He said, the existing and emerging technologies in the field of biotechnology such as genetic modification, methods of improving soil fertility and irrigation can adequately address the four dimensions of food security in the country.

The minister handed the charge during the 35th annual conference of the Biotechnology Society of Nigeria (BSN) in Abuja, with the theme: ‘Improving Nigeria’ s Economic Research Resilience through Innovative Biotechnology ‘.

He insisted that for Nigeria to overcome the challenge of food scarcity, biotechnologists must

begin to explore ways of utilising climate-smart solutions and precision agriculture to increase productivity and mitigate food instability.

He asserted that other emerging technologies such as synthetic biology, artificial intelligence and tissue engineering would continue to have potential implications for the future of crops and livestock agriculture.

“In line with the recent declaration of emergency in food security in Nigeria by the President, this conference is apt and timely, in addressing the pressing issue of food scarcity and water availability in the country.

” Harnessing the potential of these technologies for food security will require massive investment in research and development and dissemination regional and international collaboration as well as technology foresight and assessment will promote innovations in agriculture.

“I therefore charge all of you, members of BSN and other relevant stakeholders to chart innovative ways capable of solving this pressing issue of food security in fulfillment of President’s renewed hope agenda for Nigeria,” he said.

The minister, who was represented at the event by the Permanent Secretary from the Ministry, Mr James Sule underscored the need for massive investment in research and entrench innovation, science and technology in every day life the citizens.

In his keynote presentation, the Director General, Nigeria Natural Medicine Development Agency (NNMDA), Prof. Martins Emeje said scientists should take up their responsibilities and not pay less attention to awards across the global but rather come up with ideas that can boost the economy.

In order to provide solutions to some of the challenges associated with agriculture and innovations in the country, Prof. Emeje called on Federal Government to convoke a summit of all scientists across the country with a mandate to proffer lasting solutions to the nation problems.

On his part, the Biotechnology Society of Nigeria (BSN), Prof. Mohammed Yerima informed that the conference was designed to create a foundation to advance understanding of scientific issues relating to food and nutrition security, healthcare and well being of mankind and cleaner environment.

“It is one thing for farmers to use rain water and carbondioxide which are free from God to grow food crops, but another thing entirely for scientists to add value to such agricultural produce.

” Nutritional enhancement of food crops can be achieved through deployment of modern biotechnology.

” it is important to look at new options, principally new technologies which are beneficial to farmers and acceptable to consumers” Yerima said.

He also said ‘Genome’ editing of food crops and animals was considered an important tool in solving many problems in the agricultural food systems and health.

In his address, the Director General of Sheda Science and Technology Complex (SHETSCO), Prof. Paul Onyenekwe described Biotechnology as the convergence of biology, technology, and human ingenuity, noting that it empowers one to harness the intricate mechanism of life to address some of the most pressing challenges.

He said the advent of synthetic biology had enabled the design and construct biological systems, leading to the development of biofuels, bio-based materials, and even artificial organs.

“As we embrace the marvels of Innovation in biotechnology, we must also remain mindful of the ethical considerations that arise.

” We must ensure that the fruits of endeavor share wielded ethically and responsibly, safeguarding the rights, dignity and privacy of individuals while promoting equitable access to these transformative technologies across the globe.

The chairman, Local Organising Committee (LOC), Andrew Ilohon said the conference is expected to provide a fertile ground for fostering interdisciplinary collaboration, encouraging the exchange of ideas, and nurturing the next generation of biotechnologists.

“It is through our collectives efforts and unwavering dedication that we can leverage the power of biotechnology to tackle these challenges head-o and pave the way for a brighter, healthier and more sustainable future,” he said.