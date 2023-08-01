Experts worry over increasing rate of bone cancers in Nigeria

By Esther Onyegbula

Musculoskeletal oncologists who are medical experts that specialise in treating soft tissue and bone benign and malignant tumours of the limbs, pelvis, and shoulders, have expressed alarm about the prevalence of bone cancer, also known as sarcoma among Nigerians.

Although this cancer only makes up about 1 percent of all cancer cases recorded in the country, they warned that it should not be disregarded or ignored as1 percent is still a sizable percentage.

Disclosing this in Lagos, at a media forum as part of an awareness raising campaign organised by Musculoskeletal Oncology Support Foundation, MONSUF, to sensitise the general public bone cancer, Chairman, MONSUF, Professor Suleiman Olayiwola Giwa, said sarcoma affects the bones, nerves and muscles of the human body.

“In our advocacy, we advised patients to seek professional help especially when the pain is quite severe and not responding to conventional pain drugs.

“If a patient with cancer of the bone comes in early, and treatment begins immediately then there is a chance of cure and good quality of life. But when a patient comes to us late and cancer has affected the muscle surrounding the bones, the chances are slim. So our advocacy is to let patients accept the fact that when they come in early, we would be able to give a good treatment and they would have a better quality of life as far as cost is concerned.”

Giwa, who regretted the high cost of treatment told Vanguard Healthy Living that, “First-time treatment begins with surgery and then we have to send them for chemotherapy and radiotherapy. All these are very expensive, particularly for cancer of the bone and muscle.”

Dr. Igwilo Jane stated that MONSUF was established about seven years ago when some patients could not afford the cost of treatment.

“Apart from advocacy, we also look at our friends who can contribute money such that we can help these poor patients access treatment because treating cancer of the bone is very expensive.

“This year we have Sacoma month which affords a longer period of engaging in advocacy and letting the patient know that having bone cancer is not a death sentence. And we also want them.to know that if they come early they can be managed”, Igwilo added.

On his part, Dr. Olusunmade Opeyemi, said the Foundation, only manages patients with cancer of the bone marrow when they end up with fractures.

“We don’t directly involve ourselves in managing primary bone marrow cancer because the treatment involved administration of certain chemotherapeutic drugs specific for that cancer.

In Nigeria, according to the National Cancer Control Plan (2018–2022), 72,000 deaths occur in Nigeria every year, with an estimated 102,000 new cases annually.