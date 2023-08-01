Expert wants schools to invest more in digital education

By Etop Ekanem

An educator and digital entrepreneur, Joyce Ugbosu, has reiterated the need for school directors, administrators and proprietors to introduce digital learning into their curriculum.

The digital entrepreneur made her thoughts known recently in a media briefing while sharing highlights of her brand’s contribution to the tech and education space in Nigeria.

Ugbosu who works in the Tech/Education space is founder of Infosys Digital Solutions and Lakewood British School, said, research shows that early introduction of digital learning to children has immense advantages and can set a child ahead of their peers.

She added that appropriate use of digital learning, can enhance children’s cognitive development, promote creativity, encourage problem-solving skills, improve critical thinking and access to educational resources. It can also enhance Personalized learning experience.

She went further to call on Government to do all in its power to invest in the educational sector with an emphasis on providing funding support to school owners towards providing infrastructure that aids digital learning in elementary, secondary, and tertiary institutions in Nigeria.

Speaking further on the power of digital learning in schools, she noted that a research carried out by cable news in January of 2023 posited that 9 trillion budget, which represents 8.4 per cent.

“In 2016, education got 7.9 per cent of the budget. This was reduced to 6.1 per cent in 2017 before it was increased to 7.1 per cent in 2018. Allocation to the sector nosedived to 6.5 per cent in 2020 while it got 5.7 and 5.4 per cent in 2021 and 2022 respectively.

There are several compelling reasons why increasing the budget for education in Africa is crucial. Some of them includes, access to quality education, enhancing curriculum and educational resources, reduction of educational disparities, economic growth and development, poverty reduction, and social stability, which are part of the SDG goals.”

The entrepreneur also noted that there are several challenges bedeviling Nigeria’s business terrain leading to loss of livelihood.

“Currently schools are shutting down because cost of running is high, parents income are not increasing and there is the ‘Japa Syndrom’ where the middle class parents are massively relocating, leaving some school owners and business owners with no choice but shutdown or sell off the business, which then means loss of jobs and livelihood.”

Giving insight into her journey into the education and tech space, she stated.

“Before now, I had worked in a few IT training firms such as National Institute for information technology (NIIT) and Computer Hardware and Maintenance Services (CHAMS), that also ran an IT training school”.

“I developed skills for the IT training sector. My company, which started as Compuworks Tech and rebranded to Infosys digital, has trained more than 50,000 Nigeria learners in various IT skills over the past 11 years”.

“In the education sector, I founded Lakewood British School. My passion for giving quality education at an affordable fee inspired this dream. “

Joyce Ugbosu shared insight into some of her contributions to digital learning in Nigeria.

“I have contributed in the IT/ Education industry. A lot of students that went through our programs are now self employed, some got good paying jobs, physically and remotely, and some have travelled out of Nigeria receiving great wages as a result of the IT skills they have learned.”

“We also do a lot of Pro Bo no training to organizations, to teachers at the Federal Ministry of Education, and some private schools. My books have also inspired a lot of people to kickstart their career.”

“We have also employed over 150 Nigerian youths, some have gone ahead to start up their IT firms, thereby creating more jobs. These are some of the various ways we are contributing to our industry.” She added.