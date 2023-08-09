Expert harps on benefits of exclusive breastfeeding

Nursing and expectant mothers being counselled at PHC Daudu, Guma LGA

..as campaign gains grounds in parts of Benue state

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The campaign to get nursing mothers to observe and adhere strictly to the practice of exclusive breastfeeding in Benue state has been intensified as it continues to gain acceptance in parts of the state.

Findings indicated that the campaign to scale up the practice has been intensified in various Primary Healthcare Centres, PHCs, across the state and it is gaining wider acceptance among nursing mothers.

In Guma LGA of the state the campaign has also gained momentum as a result of the relentless advocacy in the LGA and other parts of the state with the support of the United Nations Children’s Fund, UNICEF, and others stakeholders.

Given the development, most health facilities in the communities of the LGA have made it a priority to hold weekly counseling sessions with nursing mothers as well as expectant mothers on the importance of exclusive breastfeeding and the health of their babies.

The mothers in such sessions are among others, given talks on the right food to eat during pregnancy to ensure the healthy growth of the unborn baby; the importance of early initiation of babies to breastfeeding and sundry advises to safeguard babies from childhood killer diseases.

At the PHC Daudu, Guma LGA on a counselling day, nursing and expectant mothers were seen in their numbers receiving tutorials on the importance of breastfeeding to the wellbeing of babies.

A caregiver in the Maternity Ward of the Daudu PHC, Franca Nyigba during the session spoke on how to position babies to have them breastfed, and the benefits of early initiation of babies to breastfeeding as well as the importance of the first milk from the mother’s breast to the health of the baby.

The counselling also dwelt on the importance of breastfeeding in the first six months of the baby’s life and why it should be practiced without fail.

According to her “that first six months of the baby’s life is a very critical stage that cannot be toyed with as the baby must be fed exclusively with breast milk.

“The breast has all the nutrients and water that the baby needs and any attempt to introduce any other thing in the baby’s first six months could be fatal to the health of the baby.

“So introducing any other food to breast milk in the baby’s first six months is dangerous and will adversely affect the growth of the baby.”

She also urged the mothers to ensure that the babies were fed well in the day and at night.

“The babies should be given the breast to suck whenever she needs it in the day and at night. Babies must be fed when they need it and not at the mother’s convenience.

“And by so doing you continue to cement the bond between you and your baby. It is a bond of love that cannot be broken. So feed your baby with your breast and nurture the everlasting love that you have for each other.”

She also advised the mothers to start complimentary food once the baby clocks six months. “And while the complimentary food is given, the baby will continue to be breastfed until two years.”

According to her “available records have shown that babies that enjoyed exclusive breastfeeding stand out in all fields of human endeavour. So we must keep breastfeeding our babies if we want them to be the best.”

Nyigba also advised the mothers to observe personal hygiene stressing that personal hygiene was of paramount importance to the health of the baby and that of the mother.

“The observance of personal hygiene by mothers is very important to the health of the babies and mothers as well. It is important that we ensure all round cleanliness for the sake of the health of the babies and mothers alike,” she said.

Meanwhile the Nutrition Focal Person, NFP, for Guma LGA, Mrs. Agnes Guma, during an interaction lauded the success being recorded in the sustained campaign to ensure that exclusive breastfeeding was practiced by mothers in the various communities.

She noted that the campaign had gained grounds following the years of campaign coupled with the support UNICEF and other partners had continued to extend to campaign in order to ensure that the message is sustained and taken to all the nooks and crannies of the LGA.

According to her, various PHC and hospitals in Guma LGA have taken it as a responsibility to sustain the campaign and counseling of nursing mothers and even expectant mothers on the importance of exclusive breastfeeding and the benefits to the generel well-being of the babies and even the mothers.

Mrs. Guma commended UNICEF for its supportive role and dogged determination to ensure that mothers practices exclusive breastfeeding for the overall good and well-being of the babies.

“We must give it to UNICEF because they have done so much for the health of our children and mothers,” she said.

A nursing mother of three at the counseling session, Mrs. Nguseer Ayemka said she had been practicing exclusive breastfeeding because of its benefits to her children “and it has also helped me to space my children well because when I’m breastfeeding I don’t get pregnant.

“Moreover I don’t need to spend money to buy artificial milk; all I need to do is to eat well and the milk will flow well from my breast for my baby.”