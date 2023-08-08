Expert advises graduates, entrepreneurs to explore global opportunities

A global mobility expert, Nwamaka Ekpecham, has urged African graduates as well entrepreneurs not to limit their ability to make impact and profit to just their local environment but think globally.

Ekpecham, who made this call recently in a media chat, noted that the world keeps getting increasingly connected and global mobility activities have become a vital component of modern society.

She opined that the opportunity to deploy one’s skills, talent, innovations and business idea, among others, beyond one’s local place of residence, is the new trend. As such, the need to embrace global mobility and its attendance benefits can not be overemphasized.

Ekpecham, an entrepreneur and founder of Janon Services Limited, stated that increase in global mobility has enabled individuals to explore new cultures, gain new perspectives, and develop valuable skills that can benefit both themselves, their family and the society at large.

She said.”When we talk about global mobility, it’s basically the movement of people across international borders for various purposes, including work, business, education, and personal growth.

“The rise of global mobility has enabled individuals to explore new jobs, technologies, business ideas, and cultures, gain new perspectives, and develop valuable skills that can benefit both themselves and their society.”

Giving a brief insight into how she made an inroad into global mobility business, she noted: “Truth is, I graduated as a lawyer in 2000 from one of the higher institutions and practised in a few law firms before I went to the United States to do my Masters programme in Human Rights.

“After I relocated to the UK, I began to learn a lot about immigration, global mobility, and how that affects us positively. At the same time, I’ve come to realise how global mobility can help individuals, families and business owners live better lives, do well economically as well as contribute to the global society.

“Global mobility is a critical driver of economic growth across all nations, enabling businesses to access new markets, talent pools, and partnerships. These are major reasons why I decided to position myself and add value.

“I believe that in whatever dealings we have with our clients, we need to be sincere with those who come to us to seek guidance in the service we provide. Integrity matters no matter the circumstances.

“We should not take on all cases just because of the monetary gain.

Many people can attest that I have turned down their request to work with them to relocate because I don’t see them as a perfect fit for what I have to offer.” She said.