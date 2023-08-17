Expectations as influential students’ union President Momoh is minister of youth

MOMOH-Abubakar

By John Mayaki

In a strategic move aimed at bolstering youth engagement and empowerment, President Bola Tinubu has appointed the dynamic and accomplished Hon. Engr. Abubakar Momoh as the Minister of Youth – development and empowerment. This appointment resonates strongly with the administration’s commitment to fostering an environment of growth, opportunity, and meaningful representation for the youth population as enunciated in the Renewed Hope manifesto.

A prominent figure in both professional, academic and political circles, Hon. Engr. Abubakar Momoh’s journey to this pivotal role started during his days at the University of Benin (UNIBEN). It was during this time that he passionately immersed himself in youth and student politics and emerged as the influential president of the Students’ Union. This invaluable experience has undeniably equipped him with a deep understanding of the challenges and aspirations of the young demographic he’s now mandated to serve under President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

Known for his grassroots political acumen, Hon. Engr. Abubakar Momoh has maintained close ties with the concerns and dreams of the youth. This background has bestowed upon him an intimate familiarity with local, sub-national and national issues and a remarkable ability to advocate for youth-centric policies and initiatives.

The President’s choice of Momoh signifies a strategic alignment between visionary leadership and youth empowerment. This appointment encapsulates the essence of a government that recognizes the immense potential within Nigeria’s youth and seeks to harness it for the nation’s progress. With a passion for youth-related matters and a track record that echoes his commitment to their welfare, Momoh is well-poised to drive transformative change and elevate the voices of the youth on a national stage.

As he steps into his new role, the influential students’ union president embodies the essence of a leader who is not only well-prepared but also deeply connected to the pulse of the youth. This appointment sends a resounding message that youth development, empowerment and representation are at the forefront of the President’s agenda. And so, with Momoh at the helm, the Ministry of Youth is poised to become a beacon of progress, innovation, and prosperity for all Nigerian youth.

This influential Students’ Union President, now assuming the prestigious role of Minister of Youth, bears the responsibility of initiating the construction of a more prosperous future for our burgeoning youth population.

His mandate encompasses, among other objectives, the transformation of the vibrant aspirations of our energetic youth into tangible realities. His commitment is unwavering, with a firm stance against any form of political exploitation. His mission is to provide a robust platform that centers on realizing the youth’s greatest ambitions.

To fulfill this mission, his task demands the development of a comprehensive and cohesive policy framework. This framework must encompass social, economic, and political strategies, meticulously tailored to the unique needs of the youth. The eradication of youth underemployment and unemployment looms large on his agenda, signifying a top priority.

Amidst a challenging backdrop of a 33% unemployment rate that impedes prosperity, the Minister inherits a reservoir of untapped young talent, teeming with diverse potential solutions. Ranging from entrepreneurship to agriculture, commerce, esteemed professions like medicine, law, and education, as well as unwavering commitment to public service, military, law enforcement, or digital protection, the Minister stands at the crossroads of a transformative journey. Expectedly, Momoh aligns seamlessly with President Bola Tinubu’s vision to halve the youth unemployment rate within a commendable four-year span – he embraces this vision with familiarity (familiar terrain) and determination.

Another pivotal agenda is in the realm of youth entrepreneurship and job creation which must enhance credit accessibility. Collaborating closely with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), the Minister is expected to establish effective incentives for commercial banks to extend low-cost loans targeting youth-led enterprises. The goal is to foster an environment where aspirations metamorphose into thriving ventures for the youth.

Again, this former influential Students’ Union President is mandated to simplify loan application processes, particularly for young individuals. Moreover, under his guidance, federally owned and affiliated banks will be entrusted to replicate similar schemes to benefit the youth.

What about guided business mentorship? This stands as a beacon of empowerment under his leadership. As part of the renewed hope manifesto of Mr. President, it is expected that through intergenerational collaboration, a network of 2 million volunteer entrepreneurs and professionals will join forces with youth nationwide – this synergistic effort must target areas where the ministry can elevate employability, skill development, and the cultivation of flourishing businesses.

What about bridging the NYSC transition? An evolved National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) program is on the horizon. It is expected that the Minister’s reforms will usher in a smoother transition into the private sector for graduates. Initiatives to retain corps members as permanent employees must be deployed, fostering a stronger bridge between academia and practical experience.

The youth minister must also look at the realm of innovation – the expansion of business incubation centers is paramount. These centers are poised to nurture the inventive spirit of young innovators who are spread everywhere in the country. Moreover, within these centers, intellectual property rights for novel inventions will receive comprehensive guidance, protection, and formal registration.

Permit me to remind the minister on one of the core promises of the president and why he should follow up on it – Mr. President pledged that a presidential directive will mandate a minimum of 20 percent of political appointments within Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) for qualified individuals under 40. It is important for the Minister to pursue this and bring it to reality.

Also, Mr. President promised that a groundbreaking permanent biannual “State of the Youth” survey will serve as a platform for young Nigerians to voice insights, opinions, and suggestions, thereby actively shaping government programs, particularly those concerning youth empowerment. I urge him to follow up on this.

And this – Mr. President wants to build upon his successes of the one-day Governor Program in Lagos when he was governor. In continuing with this, the Minister is expected to introduce the visionary Presidential Fellowship Scheme. This transformative initiative will usher in talented young Nigerians into the corridors of governance and politics, affording them unprecedented early exposure and participatory opportunities.

As these multifaceted initiatives unfold, the resolute determination to harness Nigeria’s youth’s boundless potential is evident. The journey of empowerment, entrepreneurship, and transformation commences today, with an unwavering commitment to shaping a nation where the dreams of our young citizens stand as the pillars of collective success. Under the Minister’s guidance, the symphony of youth empowerment resounds with promise and potential.

Congratulations, Honourable Minister of Youth, Hon. Engr. Abubakar Momoh.