Exclusive breastfeeding: Kano mulls elongation of maternity leave for nursing mothers – Official

By Bashir Bello, KANO

In its bid to encourage exclusive and proper breastfeeding among working mothers, the Kano State government said it is looking into an elongation of maternity leave from three months to six months and providing a conducive environment for working mothers in the state.

The State’s Commissioner of Health, Dr. Abubakar Labaran disclosed this while flagging off the 2023 World Breastfeeding Week with the theme “Enabling Breastfeeding – Making a Difference for Working Parents.”

Dr. Labaran represented by the Ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Hajiya Amina Aliyu Musa, said the importance of breastfeeding cannot be overemphasized as it is critical to the growth and development of the children.

According to him, “Kano is ready to look into the issue of providing creches for breastfeeding mothers. Also the policy of elongation of maternity leave from three months to six months. It is been looked at by the government.

“The state government has been doing a lot for the prevention of malnutrition of our children.

“Government is committed to the growth and welfare of our children. This is evident in the re-opening of Hasiya Bayero Paediatric Hospital. Our Governor, Engr. Abba Kabir Yusuf is very passionate about the health and well-being of children and nursing mothers,” Dr. Labaran said.

Earlier, in his remarks, the Chief of the Kano Field Office, United Nations Children’s Children Fund (UNICEF), Mr. Rahama Farah appealed to the state government to extend the maternity leave from three months to six months for nursing mothers and provision of conducive environment in their workplaces to ensure proper breastfeeding of their wards while in their duty post.

Mr. Farah said only 9 per cent of Nigeria’s formal sector has a workplace breastfeeding policy hence the clamour for change.

“Presently, the formal sector employs approximately one million women, while 95% of women work within the informal sector. Shockingly, only 9% of organizations have a workplace breastfeeding policy, with only 1.5% in the public sector. This has to change. We need to create an environment where working parents are supported in their journey of nurturing their children while also pursuing their careers.

“To do so and promote breastfeeding support in the workplace, UNICEF requests the Kano State Government to extend paid maternity leave for government Employees from the current three months to six months, emphasizing the importance of breastfeeding.

“We equally requested that the government prioritize the needs of working parents through provision of lactation rooms/crèches in all Ministries, Departments and Agencies, and implement breastfeeding breaks and flexible work arrangements.

“We appeal that they reinforce messages on good nutrition and health during the first 1,000 days of life through various platforms, including media, public spaces, and workplaces.

“By taking these steps, workplaces can set a positive example for others to follow, ultimately leading to healthier and happier families,” Farah however stated.